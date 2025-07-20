The United States imported Nigerian crude oil worth $1.34 billion between January and May 2025, reinforcing Nigeria’s position as America’s top African crude supplier despite growing pressures on broader trade flows.

Data from the U.S. Census Bureau and Bureau of Economic Analysis showed that the U.S. purchased 17.39 million barrels of Nigerian crude in the five-month period, with oil exports continuing to dominate bilateral trade even as volumes declined from the same period last year.

In the corresponding period of 2024, the U.S. had imported 20.4 million barrels of Nigerian crude worth $1.52 billion.

This reflects a 12.7% year-on-year drop in volume and an 11.8% decline in value, highlighting changing dynamics in the U.S. oil market, including increased domestic output and shifting sourcing preferences.

Nigeria accounts for 62% of U.S. crude imports from Africa

Nevertheless, Nigerian crude still accounted for more than 62% of U.S. crude imports from Africa, far ahead of Libya, Angola, and Ghana, whose combined exports to the U.S. totaled $811 million during the same period.

In May 2025 alone, Nigeria exported 4.2 million barrels of crude to the U.S., valued at $311 million, down from $368 million in April. Customs and C.I.F. (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) data showed similar figures, with Nigeria’s oil exports to the U.S. recorded at $1.34 billion and $1.38 billion, respectively, reaffirming its role in transatlantic energy trade.

However, while crude shipments remained relatively stable, Nigeria’s overall export performance to the U.S. is weakening under the weight of America’s new trade policies.

Nigeria’s trade surplus wiped out as U.S. exports surge

Total U.S. imports from Nigeria fell to $2.12 billion in the first five months of 2025, compared to $2.65 billion in the same period of 2024, a drop of $527 million, or nearly 20%.

This contraction follows an executive order signed by U.S. President Donald Trump in April imposing a flat 10% import tariff on most countries. Nigeria was subject to an even higher 14% tariff, having previously run a significant trade surplus with the U.S.

Although crude oil, a strategic commodity, was exempted from the tariff regime, Nigeria’s non-oil exports have been severely impacted. Key sectors such as agriculture and manufacturing have seen reduced demand from American buyers. In May 2025, total U.S. imports from Nigeria stood at $400 million, down from $517 million in the same month of 2024.

While Nigerian exports have declined, American exports to Nigeria have surged, up 17.8% year-on-year. Between January and May 2025, the U.S. exported goods worth $2.42 billion to Nigeria, compared to $2.05 billion in the same period of 2024. This shift has reversed the trade balance between the nations.

Whereas Nigeria posted a $596 million surplus in the first five months of 2024, the U.S. recorded a $295 million surplus by May 2025. In May alone, America exported $515 million worth of goods to Nigeria, while imports from Nigeria stood at $400 million, giving the U.S. a monthly trade surplus of $115 million.

One of the major drivers of this turnaround is the U.S. automobile sector. Exports of motor vehicles and parts to Nigeria reached $426 million in the first five months of 2025, including $312 million in passenger vehicles, $29 million in trucks and buses, and $86 million in spare parts. These figures reflect both Nigeria’s growing appetite for automobiles and the increasing reliance on American suppliers for high-value manufactured goods.

Egypt and South Africa top African traders to the US

Nigeria’s broader trade relationship with the U.S. appears to be losing steam. The country now accounts for just 10.8% of U.S. imports from Africa and 14.8% of exports to the continent, both figures down slightly from the previous year.

Egypt has overtaken Nigeria as America’s leading African export destination, with U.S. exports to Egypt jumping by 76% year-on-year to $3.43 billion. Meanwhile, South Africa remains dominant on the import side, with the U.S. importing $8.67 billion worth of South African goods between January and May 2025, more than four times the volume of Nigerian exports.

With Nigeria’s total trade volume with the U.S. now standing at $4.54 billion, the country trails Egypt and South Africa, raising questions about its long-term competitiveness in U.S.–Africa trade relations.

As global supply chains evolve and protectionist policies reshape international commerce, Nigeria’s dependence on crude oil and limited diversification may continue to weigh on its position in the American market.