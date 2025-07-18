This July, Veritasi Homes is bringing a piece of Nigeria to the heart of London — and the invitation is especially for you, the African diaspora.

From opening a permanent presence in the UK to curating an exclusive investment showcase and proudly sponsoring the Lux Afrique Polo Day, we’re making meaningful moves that reflect your values, your ambition, and your connection to home.

A Home Away from Home: Veritasi Opens London Office – July 19

We know what it means to be far from home but deeply connected to it. That’s why on Friday, July 19, Veritasi Homes will officially open its London office, giving our UK-based clients and partners direct access to our team, our offerings, and our promise — to make real estate investment in Nigeria easier, safer, and more personal.

“For years, we’ve listened to the diaspora express the need for trust, proximity, and clarity in real estate,” says Adetola Nola, Group CEO of Veritasi Homes. “This office is our response: an open door for conversation, guidance, and long-term investment relationships.”

Exclusive Investment Roadshow – Also July 19

On the same day, we will host a private investment roadshow for Africans in the UK who are thinking beyond savings and remittances, who want to own something real back home.

Attendees will get an insider look at our curated collection of properties — from luxurious gated estates to fast-appreciating residential hubs — designed for families, investors, and legacy builders. Whether you’re planning retirement, seeking income-generating assets, or simply exploring your options, our team will be on ground to offer bespoke advice, flexible plans, and verified insights.

This is not just about selling property — it’s about helping you make empowered, informed decisions for your future and your family. Register to be a part of the event here: https://bit.ly/VeritasiRoadshow.

Proud Sponsor of the Lux Afrique Polo Day – July 26

To further cement our July presence, we’re proud to sponsor the Lux Afrique Polo Day on Saturday, July 26 — one of the UK’s most elegant celebrations of African excellence, culture, and lifestyle.

Our sponsorship is more than branding, it’s a statement. A statement that African innovation, luxury, and leadership deserve a global spotlight. We’re honoured to stand beside others shaping the narrative of what Africa can be — and already is.

You’re Invited

These events are for the dreamers, the doers, the diasporans who haven’t lost their connection to home and want more than just memories when they return.

We’ll be thrilled to welcome you.

About Veritasi Homes

Veritasi Homes & Properties PLC is a Nigerian-born, globally minded real estate development company helping individuals and families secure quality assets across Nigeria. Our projects — including Tinuola Towers, Malibu Hills, & Camberwall Advantage — are built on excellence, innovation, and trust.

Learn more: www.veritasihomes.com

Contact: info@veritasihomes.com