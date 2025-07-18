This new installation in Ikeja; a central hub for commerce, travel, and residential life, underscores Qoray’s commitment to closing the EV infrastructure gap and making electric mobility a practical reality for Nigerians. The station joins a growing network of Qoray charging points across Lagos, complementing recent installations at the Lagos Marriott Hotel, Ikeja and established locations in Adeola Odeku and Marina.

Located in the hotel’s main car park, the fully operational station is now accessible to all electric vehicle (EV) drivers, including hotel guests, business travelers, commuters, and local residents.

Qoray, in a strategic partnership with the Sheraton Lagos Hotel, today announced the launch of a new fast-charging station, significantly advancing Nigeria’s transition toward clean mobility.

“Our mission is to seamlessly integrate electric vehicle charging into the daily lives of Nigerians,” said Olabanjo Alimi, CEO of Qoray. “By installing both AC and DC fast chargers in a secure, high-traffic location like the Sheraton Lagos Hotel, we are building the confidence needed for a widespread shift to electric vehicles, eliminating concerns about access and downtime.”

Martin Bredenoord, General Manager of Sheraton Lagos Hotel, noted that the initiative aligns with the hotel’s dedication to sustainability and its focus on delivering convenient, eco-friendly amenities.

“We are proud to collaborate with Qoray to bring this innovative charging solution to our premises,” stated Bredenoord. “Sustainability is an increasing priority for our guests, and this station is a direct response to that demand. Whether you are staying with us, attending an event, or simply visiting, you now have access to safe and reliable EV charging.”

The charging station is compatible with all electric vehicles and is supported by the hotel’s 24/7 security, CCTV surveillance, and gated access, offering peace of mind to all users.

As Qoray continues to expand its network, it reinforces its commitment to powering Africa’s clean transportation future, providing the confidence, coverage, and convenience required for early adopters, corporate fleet owners, and those considering the switch to electric.

Qoray invites property managers, businesses, and local and state governments to

Partner in building Nigeria’s EV future.