The Cross River State Internal Revenue Service (CRIRS) has revealed plans to boost the state’s monthly Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to N10 billion, beginning January 2026.

The Chairman, CRIRS, Mr Edwin Okon, said at a two-day Half-year Review Session in Calabar on Friday that the plan would take effect from January 2026.

Okon said that the agency would leverage the recently passed Tax Reform Bills to achieve the target.

He said that CRIRS had already recorded significant progress, with a 39.7 per cent increase in revenue compared to the same period in 2024.

“Between January and June 2025, we generated about N27 billion, compared to N19 billion recorded at the same period in 2024.

“If we maintain this trajectory, we expect to surpass our annual target of N43.9 billion and achieve between N54 billion and N60 billion by the end of the year,” he said. The revenue service official said that automation of tax processes and support from the state government were helpful in the achievements recorded.

“In my two years in office, the governor has never interfered with my job. This has helped us to achieve remarkable results,” he said.

The chairman said that the tax reform policies of the Federal Government would alleviate the burden of low-income Nigerians.

He said that the state revenue service has taken proactive steps towards curbing revenue leakages and successfully integrating state-owned institutions into the revenue collection system.

On his part, the Commissioner for Finance, Mr Mike Odere, urged the state Ministries of Lands and Housing to increase their revenue performance in line with the state’s infrastructure investments.

“We are investing a lot of cash into reforms across sectors such as land and housing. We expect them to triple their revenue targets to justify these investments,” Odere added.

In his speech, the Head of Service, Mr Innocent Eteng, said that the state must be strategically positioned to benefit from the new tax laws while effectively managing its abundant natural resources.

What you should know

In June 2025, President Bola Tinubu signed into law four tax reform bills on key areas of Nigeria’s fiscal and revenue framework.

The four bills include: the Nigeria Tax Bill, the Nigeria Tax Administration Bill, the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill, and the Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Bill.

They were passed by the National Assembly after months of consultations with various interest groups and stakeholders.

The Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), which will now be known as the National Revenue Service (NRS), Zacch Adedeji, announced that the newly signed four tax reform bills will take effect on January 1, 2026.