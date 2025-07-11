The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has informed the general public of its plans to optimize its portal to guarantee enhanced performance for users.

This was disclosed in a statement on Friday.

The announcement comes days after the CAC unveiled a new Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven registration portal aimed at transforming Nigeria’s business environment by simplifying company registration processes and accelerating approvals.

Delivering Better Service

According to the statement, the portal optimization move is aimed at giving its users a seamless experience.

“We wish to inform our esteemed users that we will be optimizing our portal this coming weekend to enhance performance and make key features more seamless and user-friendly.

“This update has been carefully scheduled for the weekend to minimize any disruption to your activities,” the statement partly reads.

Accredited agents with pending applications are assured of gaining full access to their work once the update is complete.

The CAC appreciated stakeholders for their continued understanding and cooperation, adding that it remains committed to continuous improvement and better service delivery.

What to Know

Recall that in a statement by the commission, the Registrar-General/CEO of CAC, Hussaini Ishaq Magaji, SAN, announced that the launch of a pilot Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered registration portal will be a major game changer for doing business in Nigeria.

He stressed that the development is part of CAC’s transformative initiatives, signaling a complete overhaul of the Company Registration Portal (CRP).

The portal is programmed to provide instant name approvals, with a system intelligently designed to suggest alternative names when preferred options are unavailable.

Magaji said name reservation under the new system is now as simple as opening an email account, noting that the use of AI enables seamless suggestions and approvals in real time.

He explained that business owners can now begin registration using only the National Identification Number (NIN) of a director or proprietor.

Upon successful verification of the NIN, the system is expected to generate and deliver the certificate of registration to the applicant’s email in less than 30 minutes.

In addition to the AI-powered portal, the CAC also announced a series of upcoming innovations. Among them is the implementation of two-factor authentication and OTP verification for all transactions.

The system will ensure that no changes can be made to any company’s records without the full consent and awareness of registered directors.

Magaji further disclosed that a CAC Mobile App is expected to be launched in the last quarter of 2025.

The app will allow users to carry out seamless transactions, track applications, and access company data from their mobile devices.