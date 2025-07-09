The Oyo State Executive Council has approved N7.7 billion for the procurement of two aircraft to enhance surveillance and tackle banditry, kidnapping, and other security threats in the state.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Wednesday in Ibadan by the State Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade.

Oyelade said the approval was granted during the council’s weekly meeting held on Tuesday.

According to him, the approval aligns with the government’s renewed determination to secure the state from the influx of bandits and the perpetration of their enterprise.

“The two light aircraft, DA 42 MNG model, to be procured, are Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircrafts, with sophisticated surveillance gadgets capable of identifying targets from high and low altitudes.

“The preference for these aircrafts instead of helicopters is because they are less expensive to maintain.

“It’s spare parts are accessible, and also, as the Nigeria Air Force possesses a number of the model, which gives room for synergy,” the commissioner said.

Pockets of insecurity persist

He further stated that the council noted that there were still pockets of kidnappings and banditry going on in some parts of the state in spite of the relative peace being enjoyed.

What you should know

Oyo State has seen a rise in insecurity despite being relatively more peaceful than many parts of northern Nigeria.

Kidnappings, armed robberies, herder-farmer clashes, and bandit-style attacks are becoming more frequent, especially in rural and border areas.

Communities in Ibarapa, Oke-Ogun, and other northern parts of the state bordering Ogun, Osun, and Kwara have recorded repeated incidents of highway kidnappings and bandit attacks.

The Ibarapa region, particularly Igangan, has drawn national attention following a series of violent cases, including killings, abductions, and clashes between farmers and suspected herders.

To respond, the state government strengthened the Amotekun Corps to support local security. While the outfit has recorded some successes, it continues to face challenges such as poor logistics, inadequate weapons, and limited personnel, especially when dealing with well-armed criminal groups.

The vast forests and porous borders in Oyo provide cover for kidnappers and bandits, making ground surveillance difficult. This has increased the push for aerial monitoring to improve intelligence gathering and rapid response.

Many residents, including farmers, traders, and transporters, say the situation is affecting their safety and livelihoods, with fear growing in several affected communities.