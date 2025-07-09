The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has announced a significant rise in the nation’s oil rig count, increasing from eight in 2021 to 46 as of July 2025.

The Commission Chief Executive, Mr. Gbenga Komolafe, made the disclosure during a media workshop held on Wednesday in Abuja.

He noted that rig count remains a key indicator of activity and investment in the oil and gas industry, reflecting the number of drilling rigs actively involved in exploration and production.

“The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) says the nation’s oil production rig has risen from eight in 2021 to 46 in July 2025,” the source read in part.

It added, “According to the commission’s data, about 46 active rigs are driving the current oil production in Nigeria. Komolafe, however, attributed the steady growth in the rig count to the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) enactment in 2021 and the commission’s commitment geared towards increasing oil production in the country.”

He attributed the increase to the enactment of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) in 2021 and the Commission’s strategic efforts to boost crude oil output.

More insights

Komolafe explained that the Project One Million Barrels initiative, launched in October 2024, has already added 300,000 barrels per day to national production. The programme aims to raise output by an additional one million barrels daily over time.

He also noted that Executive Orders 40, 41, and 42 issued by the current administration in 2024 helped attract more investments by offering tax incentives, promoting local participation, and speeding up contract processes.

The Executive highlighted that these reforms have translated into a series of Final Investment Decisions (FIDs), attracting billions of dollars into Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

Komolafe explained that the regulator is often misunderstood, noting that, unlike operators, the Commission provides oversight, ensures compliance, and helps resolve issues to keep the industry fair and transparent.

What you should know

In February 2025, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) projected that Nigeria’s rig count would reach 50 by the end of 2025, following a report by Nairametrics.

Between 2023 and 2024, Nigeria’s oil reserves rose by 1.43% to 37.5 billion barrels, while gas reserves increased by 0.21% to 209.26 trillion cubic feet. Komolafe described these gains as indicators of the sector’s growing strength, driven by effective regulation and policy implementation.

He added that Nigeria’s oil and gas reserves represent a critical opportunity to expand the economy and improve national development outcomes.