The National Examinations Council (NECO) has officially opened registration for the 2025 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) External for candidates outside the formal school system.

This was contained in a statement signed by Professor Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, Registrar and Chief Executive of NECO.

According to the statement, registration started on July 7, 2025 and will run until September 18, 2025.

Only candidates who have attempted the SSCE Internal exam within the last five years are eligible to apply for this external examination.

Eligibility and requirements

The examination board stated that to complete the registration, candidates must have a National Identification Number (NIN), which will be linked to their biometric data. Biometric fingerprints will be captured offline during registration and verified again during the examination to prevent impersonation.

NECO emphasized that anyone found with mismatched biometric details will be treated as an impersonator and sanctioned under the law.

The registration must be completed online through NECO’s official portal, www.neco.gov.ng, at a certified cybercafé or NECO office.

Registration cost

The cost of registration is N40,000, which covers essential materials like the four-digit mathematical table, a waterproof certificate jacket, and service charges.

Payment must be made via the NECO portal using approved methods, such as POS, ATM card, or Remita. Candidates who fail to register before the deadline will incur an additional N10,000 late fee starting September 19, 2025.

The examination will run from Wednesday, September 29, to Friday, December 19, 2025. Candidates must print and bring their photo card to the exam venue as it will serve as their entry permit.

Candidate’s photo card must be signed and stamped by an ordained clergyman, a senior civil servant, or other authorized officials.

NECO also stated that Computer-Based Test (CBT) option is available for candidates who prefer it. However, those with special needs must inform NECO of their specific requirements during registration.

Exam centres

Candidates are required to select examination centres close to their place of residence, subject to space availability. Once selected, examination centres cannot be changed.

The examination board warned that multiple registrations will lead to complete result cancellation.

Candidates must arrive at the venue at least one hour before the start of each paper. The council reminded candidates that only one time correction will be allowed before the exams begin. Corrections may be made to names, sex, date of birth, subjects, or examination numbers. After the examination commences, no changes will be accepted.

More insights

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has officially listed the subjects available for candidates registering for the 2025 SSCE External examination.

Core academic subjects include English Language, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Literature in English, Government, Economics, Geography, and Civic Education. Candidates can also opt for indigenous languages such as Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa, and Arabic, as well as religious studies, including Christian Religious Studies and Islamic Studies.

For students interested in business-oriented courses, the list features subjects like Financial Accounting, Commerce, Marketing, and Typewriting.

NECO has also made provisions for technically inclined candidates by offering a wide range of vocational subjects such as Technical Drawing, Metal Work, Woodwork, Building Construction, Auto Mechanics, Auto Body Repairs and Spray Painting, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration, Welding and Fabrication, Machine Woodworking, Radio, Television and Electronics Works, Basic Electricity, and Basic Electronics.

The board also included Data Processing and Computer Studies to accommodate the growing relevance of digital literacy in education and the job market.