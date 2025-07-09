The story of Grace Ofure Ibhakhomu is one of determination, resilience, and visionary leadership — a journey that began in scarcity and culminated in global success as she broke barriers in the world of real estate and technology.

From humble beginnings, Grace Ofure’s rise to becoming the first African woman to launch a real estate technology company at the prestigious Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is an inspiring testament to what vision and perseverance can achieve.

At a glamorous event in Dubai, Grace unveiled Lifecard Technologies Offshore, alongside the announcement of PlatinumInvest — the world’s first mobile app dedicated exclusively to Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) — set to go live in August 2025.

“From scarcity to success, my journey has been fueled by faith, strategy, and an unyielding belief in Africa’s potential,” Grace Ofure said. “This achievement is not just mine — it belongs to every African who dares to dream and work relentlessly.”

Breaking Barriers in Real Estate and Fintech

Grace Ofure’s groundbreaking app, PlatinumInvest, empowers everyday investors to access global real estate markets without owning physical properties. The platform enables fractional investment in diversified REIT portfolios, opening doors previously accessible only to the wealthy elite.

With the Dubai office as a strategic global hub, Lifecard Technologies is positioned to connect investors from Nigeria, the African diaspora, and around the world to lucrative real estate opportunities.

“I believe in creating wealth that lasts — generational wealth,” Ofure said. “Technology is the key to breaking geographic and financial barriers in real estate.”

An Inspirational Journey

Born into modest circumstances, Grace Ofure faced early financial challenges that would have deterred many. But through education, mentorship, and sheer determination, she climbed the ladder of success, building Lifecard Group into a trusted global brand.



Her story resonates widely, especially among young Africans and women, who see her as a beacon of hope and possibility.

“I want to show that your beginnings don’t define your future,” she said. “From scarcity to success, it’s about vision, courage, and persistence.”

Recognition and Support

The launch event attracted dignitaries, including Obi Cubana, Victor Osimhen, and other leading figures, who applauded Grace Ofure’s pioneering efforts.

“Grace’s success story inspires us all,” said business mogul Obi Cubana. “Her innovative approach is changing the face of real estate investment for Africans and the world.”

Looking Ahead

Grace Ofure’s vision extends beyond business, with plans to expand Lifecard University to Dubai, offering education and training that empower a new generation of African investors and entrepreneurs.

“My mission is to help people everywhere build wealth and freedom,” she said. “From scarcity to success — this is just the beginning.”

As the launch of PlatinumInvest approaches, Grace Ofure’s journey continues to inspire and transform the landscape of real estate investment, proving that with faith and vision, no barrier is insurmountable.