The passage of four tax reform bills into law by President Bola Tinubu has sparked optimism among investors, with billionaire businessman Femi Otedola expressing his intention to invest more in the Nigerian economy.

The new laws aim to transform tax administration, increase revenue generation, and improve the business environment.

Otedola’s sentiments are echoed by other stakeholders, who see the tax reforms as a positive step toward improving Nigeria’s business environment.

“I am inspired to invest more, and many other investors share the same sentiment,” Otedola said on X.

The Four Tax Reform Bills

The signed bills include the following:

Nigeria Tax Bill (Ease of Doing Business): Consolidates fragmented tax laws into a harmonized statute, reducing complexity and promoting fairness.

Consolidates fragmented tax laws into a harmonized statute, reducing complexity and promoting fairness. Nigeria Tax Administration Bill: Establishes a uniform framework for tax administration across federal, state, and local governments.

Establishes a uniform framework for tax administration across federal, state, and local governments. Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill: Replaces the Federal Inland Revenue Service with a more autonomous and performance-driven national revenue agency.

Replaces the Federal Inland Revenue Service with a more autonomous and performance-driven national revenue agency. Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Bill: Facilitates cooperation between revenue authorities and introduces oversight mechanisms.

Impact on the Economy

According to Otedola, the tax reforms are a “bold, necessary step toward a more transparent, efficient, and investment-friendly economy.”

He believes that the reforms will reduce complexity and promote fairness in tax collection; restore confidence in the use of public resources; fund infrastructure and unlock productivity; and fuel inclusive growth.

What You Should Know

The new tax laws are expected to take effect on January 1, 2026, allowing for a smooth transition and implementation.

With these reforms, Nigeria is poised to attract more investments, boost revenue generation, and drive economic growth.