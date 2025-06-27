The new leadership of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has raised the alarm over the activities of some saboteurs within and outside various levels of the organisation who feel threatened by reform, transparency, accountability, and change in Nigeria’s foremost energy firm.

The management of the state-owned oil company said the group is actively spreading lies and misinformation simply to discredit NNPC’s leadership and derail the organisation’s ongoing transformation into a corruption-free, performance-driven energy company.

This disclosure is contained in a public notice issued by the management of NNPC on Friday, June 27, 2025.

According to the statement, their tactics include planting scandalous and fabricated reports, curated to distract leadership, mislead the public, and undermine the commitment of our dedicated workforce and reform-minded Nigerians.

What the NNPC is saying

NNPC in the statement said, ‘’The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) has uncovered an emerging coordinated sabotage campaign being waged by a syndicate of known and faceless actors, both outside and within various levels of the organisation.

‘’This group is actively spreading lies and misinformation simply to discredit NNPC Ltd.’s leadership and derail the organisation’s ongoing transformation into a corruption-free, performance-driven energy company, in line with the mandate of His Excellency, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The energy firm revealed that their tactics include planting scandalous and fabricated reports, curated to distract leadership, mislead the public, and undermine the commitment of our dedicated workforce and reform-minded Nigerians.

The statement describes these actions as calculated efforts by those who feel threatened by reform, transparency, accountability, and change currently going on at NNPC.

It added, ‘’These are calculated efforts by those who feel threatened by reform, transparency, accountability, and change—clear evidence of the lengths to which they will go to obstruct the transformation of Nigeria’s foremost energy institution.

‘’We expect a surge of defamatory content in the days and weeks ahead. NNPC Ltd. remains undeterred. The transformation is underway, and no amount of sabotage will stop it.

‘’We urge our dedicated staff, stakeholders, and all patriotic Nigerians to stay focused, ignore the noise, and not be discouraged. We remain on mission.’’