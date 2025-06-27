Cybercrime is emerging as a dominant security concern across Africa, with more than 30% of all reported crimes in Western and Eastern regions linked to cyber activity.

This is according to the newly released 2025 Africa Cyberthreat Assessment Report by INTERPOL, which highlights how cyber-enabled criminal activity is evolving rapidly across the continent.

The report, based on data from African member states and private sector partners, reveals that two-thirds of surveyed countries describe cybercrime as constituting a medium to high share of total criminal cases.

Africa’s top cyber threats

The report identified alarming spikes in scam attempts, with some countries witnessing a 3,000% increase in suspected scam notifications in the past year.

“In the past year, suspected scam notifications rose by up to 3,000 per cent in some African countries, according to data from Kaspersky – one of several private sector partners that works with INTERPOL’s cybercrime directorate,”

Online scams, particularly through phishing, are the most frequently reported cybercrimes across the continent. Ransomware attacks and Business Email Compromise (BEC) incidents are also increasing, particularly in Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, and Egypt.

“Ransomware detections in Africa also rose in 2024, with South Africa and Egypt suffering the highest number, at 17,849 and 12,281 detections respectively, according to data from Trend Micro, followed by other highly digitized economies such as Nigeria (3,459) and Kenya (3,030).

“Incidents included attacks on critical infrastructure, such as a breach at Kenya’s Urban Roads Authority (KURA), and on government databases, such as hacks of Nigeria’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS),” the report stated.

BEC incidents have given rise to highly organized criminal syndicates such as Black Axe, operating multi-million-dollar fraud networks from West Africa.

INTERPOL also reported a 60% increase in cases of digital sextortion, where threat actors use explicit images to extort victims. These images may be real or AI-generated and often shared voluntarily or obtained through coercion.

Call for coordinated global response

INTERPOL’s Cybercrime Director, Neal Jetton, warned that the threat landscape is evolving faster than enforcement responses

“This fourth edition of the INTERPOL African Cyberthreat Assessment provides a vital snapshot of the current situation, informed by operational intelligence, extensive law enforcement engagement, and strategic private-sector collaboration. It paints a clear picture of a threat landscape in flux, with emerging dangers like AI-driven fraud that demand urgent attention. No single agency or country can face these challenges alone,” Jetton stated.

Ambassador Jalel Chelba, Acting Executive Director of AFRIPOL, emphasized the far-reaching implications of cybersecurity on national development.

“Cybersecurity is not merely a technical issue; it has become a fundamental pillar of stability, peace, and sustainable development in Africa. It directly concerns the digital sovereignty of states, the resilience of our institutions, citizen trust, and the proper functioning of our economies,” Chelba said.

Weak legal systems hamper law enforcement

The report identified serious gaps in legal frameworks and enforcement capacity. 75% of African countries said their existing laws and prosecutorial abilities need improvement, while 95% reported that training, tools, and resources remain inadequate.

Key findings are:

Only 30% of countries have an incident reporting system.

29% have a digital evidence repository.

19% maintain a cyberthreat intelligence database.

Additionally, 86% of countries acknowledged poor international cooperation, largely due to bureaucratic delays and a lack of operational networks. 89% said cooperation with private sector entities needed significant improvement, citing unclear engagement protocols and institutional constraints.

Recommendations

Despite these challenges, the report highlights progress. Several African nations have begun aligning their cybersecurity laws with international standards and have invested in specialized cybercrime units and digital forensic infrastructure.

These efforts were demonstrated in Operation Serengeti and Operation Red Card, two INTERPOL-led operations which resulted in over 1,000 arrests and the dismantling of hundreds of thousands of malicious networks.

To further boost resilience, INTERPOL recommends six strategic actions:

Enhancing regional and international cooperation

Expanding public awareness and cyber-prevention campaigns

Leveraging new technologies in law enforcement

Improving legal frameworks

Strengthening operational infrastructure

Deepening public-private collaboration