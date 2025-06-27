The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of 11PLC, Otunba Adetunji Adetokunbo Oyebanji, has been elected as the 19th President and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Chartered Institute of Directors Nigeria (CIoD Nigeria). He brings over four decades of experience in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector to the role.

His election was confirmed at the Institute’s 41st Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, June 26, 2025, at the Wheatbaker Hotel in Ikoyi, Lagos.

He succeeds Alhaji Tijjani M. Borodo, LLM, F.CIoD, who completed a two-year tenure.

The Chartered Institute of Directors Nigeria, established in 1983 and formally chartered by law in 2023, is the country’s professional body for promoting sound corporate governance and ethical leadership through training, advocacy, and director development.

According to the Institute’s Director General, Mr. Dele Alimi, F.CIoD, Oyebanji emerged through a duly conducted election, having previously served as First Vice President and chaired key committees, including Finance and General-Purpose as well as Membership and Branch Development.

In a statement posted on the Institute’s official LinkedIn account, CIoD Nigeria said: “At our just-concluded 41st Annual General Meeting, we proudly announced the election of Otunba Adetunji Oyebanji F.CIoD as the 19th President and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Chartered Institute of Directors, Nigeria – CIoD (formerly known as IoD Nigeria).

“A seasoned boardroom executive and respected leader in the oil & gas sector, Otunba Oyebanji brings over 40 years of experience to this new role. His presidency marks a bold new chapter for CIoD Nigeria.”

Also elected at the AGM were Mrs. Amina Oyagbola, F.CIoD, as First Vice President, and Alhaji Lamis Dikko, F.CIoD, as Second Vice President.

Profile: Otunba Adetunji Adetokunbo Oyebanji

Oyebanji has over four decades of experience in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector. Before assuming leadership at 11PLC, he held senior positions at Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc.

He holds a degree in Economics from the University of Lagos and an MBA from Bayes Business School (formerly Cass Business School), London.

He is the immediate past Chairman of the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) and currently chairs the Petroleum Downstream Group of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

He is also a member of the council at the Nigerian Institute of Management, LCCI, and CIoD Nigeria. In addition, he sits on the board of the Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria and previously served as President and Chairman of Council of the Institute of Credit Administration Nigeria.

Oyebanji holds the traditional title Otunba Olufi of Gbongan.