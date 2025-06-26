The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has reiterated its commitment to developing Nigeria’s coconut industry, emphasizing its potential to generate over $250 million in revenue by the end of 2025, create jobs, expand opportunities across the value chain, and boost rural economic development.

Dr. Marcus Ogunbiyi, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, made this known during the launch of the 2025 coconut planting season held in Abuja.

The event, themed “Coconut Revolution in Nigeria: Globally Competitive Advantage for the Actualization of Coconut Sufficiency in Nigeria (COSIN),” marked a renewed national focus on the coconut industry.

According to Ogunbiyi, the event marked a significant milestone in the nation’s collective efforts to promote agricultural development, economic growth, and environmental sustainability.

He was represented at the event by Mr. Abdulrahman Balarabe, Director II at the Federal Department of Agriculture.

Ogunbiyi commended the efforts of the National Coconut Producers, Processors, and Marketers Association of Nigeria (NACOPPMAN) for its vital role in transforming the sector’s narrative.

“As an export commodity, coconut provides a sustainable means of livelihood for more than five million families across Nigeria.

“With projected revenue of over 250 million dollars by the end of 2025, the coconut value chain holds enormous potential for transforming rural economies, generating employment, and contributing to national development,” he said.

Coconut’s multi-sector potential

He emphasized the multiple benefits of coconut, noting its value as a nutritious food source and as raw material for industries including cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and food processing.

“The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security remains committed to scaling up the coconut industry through targeted interventions.

“These include providing infrastructure, improving access to high-yielding varieties, and building the capacity of farmers through technical support,” he said.

Market access and value addition prioritized

Ogunbiyi also emphasized the importance of linking producers to local and international markets and ensuring value addition throughout the coconut value chain.

“As we commence this planting season, I urge farmers, processors, investors, and development partners to seize this opportunity,” he added.

He called on stakeholders to work together to scale up production and meet both domestic and international demand.

He also encouraged NACOPPMAN and other stakeholders to focus on improving livelihoods for coconut farmers and promoting inclusive business development.

“Let us embark on this journey with renewed dedication and shared purpose.

“Together, we can build a resilient coconut industry that delivers sustainable benefits for our people and our nation,” he said.

COSIN: A call for national transformation

Earlier in the event, NACOPPMAN President, Dr Okoroji Okechukwu, said the 2025 planting season symbolized hope, transformation, and Nigeria’s collective ambition.

She described the event not as a mere ceremony, but as the heartbeat of a movement, the “Coconut Revolution in Nigeria.”

“This revolution calls on each of us to harness the potential of our rich natural resources, drive innovation, and lead Nigeria towards sustainable growth and global prominence,” she said.

Okechukwu explained that the theme, COSIN, encapsulated the vision to transform challenges into opportunities and elevate the coconut industry to unprecedented heights.

“COSIN is not just an initiative; it is our clarion call for progressive change.

“It represents our commitment to sustainable practices, technology-driven innovation, and value addition at every stage of production,” she said.

She added that through COSIN, Nigeria would strengthen its supply chains, improve processing capabilities, and ensure that every coconut product reflected excellence on the global stage.

She urged stakeholders to embrace the revolution with unity and shared purpose, noting that Nigeria’s fertile land provided a strong foundation for global competitiveness in the coconut sector.