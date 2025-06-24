Nigeria has one of the largest tech talent pools in Africa.

With innovative programmes like the 3 Million Technical Talent Programme and the Broadband Alliance initiatives launched by the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, the nation is bound to become more known for its tech talents.

The rise of these tech talents joining Nigeria’s booming remote digital-first workspace calls for more attention to borderless digital payments.

Digital payments have a huge role to play in Nigeria’s economy. Nigeria’s remote tech workforce has a great need for borderless, seamless payment systems powered by stablecoins. However, to unlock the full potential of stablecoins in Nigeria, coordinated efforts and collaborations between the government and fintech are needed.

Policymakers and stablecoin innovators must engage in open dialogues to develop frameworks that reflect current realities. The industry needs interoperable payment systems and reliable on- and off-ramps that connect everyday commerce with stablecoins. Collaborations between governments and fintechs will strengthen trust, scale solutions, and help build a sustainable ecosystem that solves real-world problems. Everyone, from fintech startups to investors and ecosystem enablers, has a stake in these discussions.

Nigeria’s digital finance economy is ripe for growth and expansion, with room for more adoption. However, these gateway discussions have not been had. That is why all stakeholders in the Nigerian digital finance ecosystem must attend the Nigeria Stablecoin Summit organised by Africa Stablecoin Network. The summit’s theme, “Enhancing Adoption for a Borderless Digital Economy,” speaks to Nigeria’s need for a more integrated and seamless borderless payment ecosystem.

“This is a very special gathering, a pivotal moment that will shape the future of payments in Nigeria and beyond. While stablecoins are a luxury for the West, they are an economic lifeline for Africa. We invite startups, companies, and stakeholders in Nigeria’s cross-border payments space to collaborate as we define the future of borderless payments in Nigeria.” – Nathaniel Luz, President of the Africa Stablecoin Network; Convener, Nigeria Stablecoin Summit.

Featured speakers include Nathaniel Luz, President of the Africa Stablecoin Network (ASN), who will lead discussions on stablecoin adoption across emerging markets. Obinna Iwuno, President of the Stakeholders in Blockchain Technology Association of Nigeria (SiBAN), will offer deep regulatory insight and industry leadership. Monalisa Agbata, CEO of OneDev, will share her expertise in building infrastructure for Africa’s digital economy. Franklin Peters, CEO of BoundlessPay, will explore practical stablecoin use cases in payments and financial services. Harrison Obiefule, Co-Lead of Superteam Nigeria, will speak on the future of stablecoin and community-driven innovation.

From practical discussions and panel sessions to breakout sessions for meaningful connections, the event promises to be the start of a new dawn in the Nigerian digital finance space. Startups at the event will also have the opportunity to partake in a pitch competition where winners will get up to $10,000 in cash and other prizes. Undergraduates with an interest in the tech and digital finance ecosystem are also invited to submit their write-ups for an Essay Competition that will award 1st, 2nd, and 3rd positions to the best essays. Details on how to apply are on the summit’s site.

This event is for all stablecoin stakeholders – policymakers, issuers, exchanges, payment gateways, regulators, developers, and enablers. Anyone with even a remote interest in the stablecoin ecosystem is welcome.

Nigeria Stablecoin Summit will be held at the Lagos Oriental Hotel, VI, on Thursday, July 24, 2025. The event will start at 8:00 am, and interested attendees are expected to reserve their spot online at summit.afristablecoin.org

Do not miss out! Join the best minds to chart the path forward for Nigeria’s evolving digital finance economy!