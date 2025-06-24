The Nigerian All-Share Index closed higher on Monday, June 23, rising by 441.43 points to settle at 118,579.65.

This marks a 0.37% gain from Friday’s close of 118,138.22, supported by a notable uptick in trading activity.

Daily market volume rose to 653.6 million units, up from 522.7 million recorded in the session before.

Market capitalization also increased in tandem with rising prices and volume, closing at N74.8 trillion across 22,206 deals, compared to N74.5 trillion previously.

On the leaderboard of gainers, NEIMETH, FTNCOCOA, PRESCO, CHAMPION, and BETAGLAS all appreciated by 10.00%, sealing the top spots.

On the losing end, BERGER and CHAMS declined by 7.48% and 5.09% respectively.

In terms of market activity, FIDELITYBK and ZENITHBANK recorded the highest volumes traded for the day.

Market summary

Current ASI: 118,579.65

Previous ASI: 118,138.22

Day Change: +0.37%

Year-to-Date Performance: +15.21%

Volume Traded: 653.6 million shares

Market Cap: N74.8 trillion

Top 5 gainers

NEIMETH: Up 10.00% to N4.07

FTNCOCOA: Up 10.00% to N3.08

PRESCO: Up 10.00% to N1210.00

CHAMPION: Up 10.00% to N9.02

BETAGLAS: Up 10.00% to N303.60

Top 5 losers

JBERGER: Down 7.48% to N117.50

CHAMS: Down 5.09% to N2.05

NSLTECH: Down 5.00% to N0.57

MULTIVERSE: Down 4.66% to N9.20

REDSTAREX: Down 3 85% to N7.50

Trading volume

Daily market volume rose significantly to 653.6 million units, up from 522.7 million recorded in the previous week, reflecting heightened investor participation.

FIDELITYBK led the volume chart with a robust 141.7 million shares traded.

ZENITHBANK followed with 46.2 million shares, while NIGERIAN BREWERIES sustained its momentum with 38 million shares exchanged.

FTNCOCOA and ACCESSCORP rounded out the top five, posting 37.97 million and 37.93 million shares, respectively.

SWOOTs and FUGAZ performance

Among the SWOOTs (Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira):

MTN Nigeria declined slightly by 0.93%.

In the FUGAZ banking group, the sector staged a strong rebound with all but one member closing in positive territory:

FIRSTHOLDCO gained 3.90%,

ACCESSCORP rose 2.28%.

ZENITHBANK added 1.90%.

UBA climbed 1.45%.

GTCO was the lone laggard, dipping 1.65%.

Market outlook

With the All-Share Index now firming above the 118,000 mark, momentum appears to be building on the back of renewed bullish sentiment, especially within the banking space.

Looking ahead, sustained buying interest, particularly in large-cap stocks, could drive the index closer to the 120,000 threshold, reinforcing optimism among market participants.