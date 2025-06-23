Empower New Energy is proud to announce the signing of a new agreement with Justrite Superstores to scale up its solar and battery installations to 11 additional retail locations in southwestern Nigeria.

This Phase II expansion follows the successful rollout of solar and battery systems at 10 of Justrite’s existing stores, completed as Phase I in 2024.

Cutting Costs, Reducing Emissions, and Improving Reliability

After having witnessed the benefits of partnering with Empower New Energy and its technical partner Powercell solarising the first 10 superstores, Justrite Superstores has uniquely decided to continue its journey towards energy sustainability, resilience, and long-term cost reduction:

“Our Phase I journey with Empower and Powercell has been transformative. We now have a proven model for cutting energy costs, reducing emissions, and improving reliability. That success gave us the confidence to move ahead with Phase II”, says Mr. Ayo Aderinwale, Chairman and Founder of Justrite, one of Nigeria’s largest and fastest growing retail chains.

Investments of US $11 Million

The ambitious Justrite solar program in Nigeria is the largest of its kind in West Africa and represents a total investment of US$ 11 million, with US$ 6.5 million in phase I and US$ 4.5 million in phase II.

“We are delighted to deepen our partnership with Justrite,” said Terje Osmundsen, CEO of Empower New Energy. “This expansion is a perfect example of what happens when a partner experiences the value of using solar energy firsthand; they are inspired to go further. We’re proud to empower that vision”, says Osmundsen.

Reducing Dependence on Fossil Fuels

Justrite Superstores reported cost savings and operational efficiency after implementing installations in phase I. Reducing reliance on diesel and ensuring a consistent power supply are the key motivators for scaling up for phase II. The Phase II systems will combine solar solutions with battery energy storage, ensuring reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable energy and reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

Empower’s technical partner, Powercell Limited, will continue to lead engineering, procurement, and construction. Huawei Digital Power will continue as the leading and trusted equipment supplier.

Creating Jobs and Cutting CO₂

The agreement will provide more than 8000 MWh of clean electricity annually to the off-taker, Justrite Superstores, reducing operational costs, creating dozens of new jobs, and cutting approximately 4,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions per year.

The phase II is further expansion of Empower and Justrite’s collaboration, with projects across Lagos and Ogun states totalling a capacity of 2,800 kWp of additional solar PV and 5,600 kWh of battery storage. This 2nd phase is estimated to secure around 130 jobs directly and indirectly.

Improving Nigeria’s green energy transition

Founded in 2001, Justrite has grown from a small store to a rapidly expanding retail chain with 31 purpose-built stores and over 2000 direct employees.

Given that energy production is responsible for 60% of Nigeria’s greenhouse gas emissions (GHG), these reductions align with Nigeria’s commitment under the Paris Agreement to achieve a 47% reduction of carbon emissions by 2030. Through this expansion of its first-of-its-kind solar + battery initiative, Justrite Superstores continues to showcase the significant role that Nigeria’s Commercial and Industrial sectors can play in Nigeria’s energy transition.

About Empower New Energy:

Empower New Energy is a renewable energy financier and co-developer that finances, builds, and owns solar power plants for commercial and industrial energy users across Africa.

The company is supported by Norfund and CFM’s Climate Investor One blended finance facility, co-funded by the European Union, which significantly enhances the company’s capacity to advance sustainable energy solutions across the African continent.

Read more: www.empowernewenergy.com

About Justrite Superstores

Justrite Superstores was founded in 2001 by Dr. and Mrs. Aderinwale and Mrs. Omoboye.

Today, Justrite is Nigeria’s leading family-owned retail department store chain, serving the Southwestern Region of Nigeria with 31 purpose-built stores. Justrite offers a wide range of everyday essentials to consumers in underserved neighbourhoods, supporting local products and domestic agricultural value chains.

Read more: https://justriteonline.com