The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized a total of 1,013,000 pills of opioids in Bauchi State, as part of an intelligence-driven operation targeting drug traffickers across the country.

The illicit drugs, which included tramadol, diazepam, and exol-5, were intercepted by NDLEA officers acting on credible intelligence.

According to a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja by the NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Mr. Femi Babafemi, the agency arrested two suspects, 37-year-old Ibrahim Galadima and 28-year-old Ibrahim Muhammed, last Monday, June 16th, along the Bauchi-Darazo road.

“A total of One Million and Thirteen Thousand (1,013,000) pills of opioids, namely: tramadol, diazepam, and exol-5, were recovered from them,” he said.

Babafemi also said 38-year-old Bishir Isyaku was nabbed on Tuesday, 17th June, at Gwargwaje along the Kaduna-Zaria expressway.

“14.2kg skunk, a strain of cannabis, concealed in two sacks of charcoal and seven cartons of rubber solution weighing 198kg,”

Also, NDLEA operatives in Abuja on Wednesday, 18th June, arrested Murtala Adamu, Ahmed Ismai’l, and four others during raid operations at Karu Abattoir and Torabora areas of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

“Recovered from them include 6.9kg of skunk and 59 grams of methamphetamine,” Babafemi said.

Four arrested in Kano with skunk and Tramadol.

Babafemi said NDLEA officers on patrol along the Zaria-Kano road in Kano State on Thursday, 19th June, arrested two suspects, Umar Hamisu, 19, and Dahiru Abdullahi, 32, with 56.2kg of skunk.

On the same day, another suspect, Obiwuru Henry, 27, was apprehended along Jaba Road in Fagge LGA with 23,720 capsules of tramadol and 1,400 ampoules of pentazocine.

Similarly, on Saturday, 21st June, operatives along the same Zaria-Kano route arrested Abubakar Modu, 60, with 36.6kg of skunk, and Abdulkadir Muhammed, 28, with 32kg of the same substance.

Babafemi also disclosed that a 22-year-old female student of Kwara State Polytechnic, Olotin Nifemi, who was notorious for selling illicit substances to fellow students, was arrested on Thursday, 19th June. She was apprehended at her base along Kwara Poly Road, Ilorin, with 1kg of skunk.

4,200kg of skunk destroyed in Edo Forest camp

He added that a major operation was carried out on Friday, 20th June, at Ugbada Camp in the Uzebba forest, Owan West LGA of Edo State, where NDLEA operatives destroyed a total of 4,226.11kg of skunk.

“A suspect, Albert Shamaki, 33, was nabbed during the operation,” Babafemi said.

He further revealed that on Thursday, 19th June, operatives raided the Big Jamaya Supermarket in Emado community, Esan West LGA, where a female suspect, Esther Abumere, 28, was arrested and various illicit drugs were recovered.

“Illicit substances seized include Colorado, Loud, Molly, Tramadol, and other opioids,” he said.

Babafemi also confirmed that another raid at a provision shop in Idumeka, Igueben, led to the arrest of a 38-year-old female suspect, Eko Gift, and the seizure of 1.143kg of skunk.