The Federal Government has invested over N200 billion in agricultural interventions and recapitalized the Bank of Agriculture with N1.5 trillion to enhance food security and empower farmers nationwide.

This was revealed by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, during a high-level engagement on Saturday, which featured bilateral talks, technical briefings, and a field tour of Nigeria’s national mechanization fleet at the National Agricultural Seed Council in Sheda, Abuja.

Kyari reaffirmed Nigeria’s leadership role in transforming regional food systems, describing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s July 2023 declaration of a State of Emergency on Food Security as a major turning point in the country’s agricultural trajectory.

“We have committed over N200 billion to agricultural interventions, distributed 2.15 million bags of fertilizer, and recapitalized the Bank of Agriculture with N1.5 trillion to empower our farmers,” he said.

Nigeria to collaborate with Gambia, ECOWAS on food systems

The minister emphasized Nigeria’s willingness to strengthen regional collaboration with The Gambia and other ECOWAS member states through joint technical missions and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs).

According to him, Nigeria’s agricultural strategy is anchored on sustainable mechanization, youth inclusion, food sovereignty, and evidence-based policymaking.

Kyari also highlighted the development of a national farmer registry in collaboration with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), targeting over 42 million farming households across the country.

Gambia lauds Nigeria’s rice model, seeks technical support

Also speaking at the event, The Gambia’s Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Food Security, Dr. Demba Sabally, praised Nigeria’s achievements in the agricultural sector and called for stronger bilateral cooperation, particularly in rice production and mechanization.

He said the Gambian delegation was inspired by Nigeria’s progress, noting that the visit had rekindled their commitment to domestic food production goals.

“We have seen the Nigerian model in action from the outgrower schemes to post-harvest management. Our goal of achieving rice self-sufficiency by 2030 is now more realistic than ever. We request a Rice Ambassador from Nigeria to support our implementation,” Sabally stated.

Echoing his remarks, The Gambia’s Permanent Secretary, Ambassador Nyangado Alhagie, applauded Nigeria’s longstanding support across multiple sectors. He described the visit as “transformational,” especially in terms of replicable agricultural systems that could accelerate The Gambia’s food security agenda.

Nigeria’s rice success can guide Africa — Abdullahi

Senator (Dr.) Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, CON, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, also addressed the gathering.

He described the visit as a testament to African brotherhood and proof that Nigeria’s agricultural transformation, particularly in rice, can be a model for others.

He highlighted the growing acceptance and quality of Nigerian rice, urging The Gambia to embrace local solutions and shared development.

Dr. Marcus Ogunbiyi, Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, delivered a welcome address, reiterating Nigeria’s commitment to mutual learning, technical exchange, and regional self-reliance in agriculture.