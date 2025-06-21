Heineken has withdrawn its staff and suspended operations in key cities in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) following a worsening conflict involving the M23 rebel group, which has resulted in the loss of operational control over some of its facilities.

The Dutch brewing giant confirmed the development on Friday, citing security risks as armed groups took over its sites in Bukavu and Goma, the two largest cities in the region, according to Reuters.

According to the report, the company said it had initially suspended operations in March 2025 in Bukavu, Goma, and Uvira after some of its breweries were hit and depots raided during clashes between government forces and rebel fighters. However, the security situation has since deteriorated further, prompting a complete withdrawal from the affected areas.

“The conditions required to operate responsibly and safely are no longer present and, as of 12th June 2025, we have lost operational control,” Heineken said in an official statement. “Our top priority is the safety and wellbeing of our employees. We have withdrawn all remaining staff from these sites and continued to support them financially.”

Heineken operates in the DRC through its local unit, Bralima, which still maintains activities in parts of the country not affected by the conflict. The company said it would continue monitoring the situation closely.

What you should know

Heineken owns four breweries in Congo, producing its flagship beer and local favourites like Primus. The Bukavu facility alone employed around 1,000 people before operations were suspended. The cities of Goma, Bukavu, and Uvira previously accounted for about a third of Heineken’s business in the country, which has a population of over 100 million.

According to Reuters, Congo is part of a broader growth region for Heineken, with nearly 14% of the company’s global revenue coming from its operations in the Middle East and Africa.

The company’s withdrawal follows intensified fighting in eastern Congo, where the M23 rebel group has made significant advances. The Congolese government accuses Rwanda of backing the rebels with troops and arms, a claim Rwanda has consistently denied.

In February 2024, Nairametrics reported that the U.S. government strongly condemned Rwanda’s alleged support for the M23 group. U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller issued a press release titled “Escalation of Hostilities in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo”, reaffirming Washington’s disapproval.

Efforts to de-escalate the crisis are ongoing. On Wednesday, June 18, 2025, Congo, Rwanda, and the United States announced that technical teams had initialled a draft peace agreement, expected to be signed in the coming week.