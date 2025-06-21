In the latest episode of Drinks and Mics on Nairametrics TV, Ugo, Arnold, and Tunji are back with an exciting lineup of discussions, this time featuring Chike Obianwu, Deputy Managing Director of Templars, one of Nigeria’s foremost law firms.

Chike went straight into Nigeria’s dynamic corporate landscape, shedding light on the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) recent regulatory shifts and their significant impact on corporate law. He discussed the far-reaching implications of the CBN’s forbearance circulars, especially as they could reshape the future of Nigeria’s financial sector and influence dividend payouts during the ongoing recapitalization process.

The conversation didn’t stop there. Chike also shared invaluable insights from his remarkable career, advising on some of Nigeria’s landmark deals. These included the merger of Diamond Bank and Access Bank, Tolaram’s acquisition of Guinness Nigeria, and ExxonMobil’s strategic sale of its upstream assets to Seplat. He gave us a rare behind-the-scenes look at how these high-stakes transactions unfolded and the legal strategies that drove their success.

The episode also tackled major challenges in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, where the government is navigating the delicate balance of attracting foreign investment while encouraging local champions to rise to the occasion. Chike highlighted how Western companies are reassessing their strategies in Nigeria, with some pulling out, while others forge new partnerships through joint ventures.

From corporate law to market trends, regulatory reform, and game-changing M&A activity, this episode covers it all.

Don’t miss the full episode, watch now on Nairametrics TV’s YouTube channel!