The Port Harcourt Tech Expo 2025, held on June 5–6 at the EUI Centre, has officially cemented its reputation as one of Africa’s most influential technology gatherings.

Under the theme “Emergence”, this year’s edition brought together innovators, thought leaders, startups, and enthusiasts to explore the future of technology, foster strategic partnerships, and ignite transformative conversations.

Organized by TechNexus Limited, with the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) as lead sponsor and strategic support from the Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA), Pana Holdings, O.K. Isokariari & Sons, and other industry stakeholders, the event attracted over 5,200 in-person attendees and more than 5,000 virtual participants a testament to its growing influence.

A Powerhouse of Innovation and Insight

Across two dynamic days, the Expo delivered keynote speeches, panel discussions, hands-on workshops, and exhibitions focused on cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, blockchain, robotics, and cybersecurity.

Keynote Highlights:

Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, MD/CEO of NDDC, highlighted the role of innovation in Nigeria’s digital transformation, noting,

“Technology is the bridge to a prosperous future. We must embrace it, invest in it, and ensure it serves the needs of our people.”

Mr. Kashifu Inuwa, CCIE, Director General National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) once again commended the organizers of PH Tech Expo and emphasized the impact it has on the youth of Niger Delta.

Engr. Felix Omatsola, Executive Secretary of NCDMB (represented by Engr. Nyoki Ita), emphasized,

“Nigeria’s tech ecosystem must prioritize homegrown solutions to drive sustainable growth and global competitiveness.”

Dr. Daere Akobo, GCEO of Pana Holdings, captivated audiences with a keynote on Digital Sovereignty, powerfully stating,

“God is the cloud and we just tap from it.”

Dr. Daks George Kelly FNIQS, DG of BCDA, shared strategic insights on adopting a Blue Ocean Strategy to create uncontested market spaces for tech entrepreneurs.

Dr. Alex Onyia, CEO of Educare, championed youth-led innovation, asserting,

“Africa’s tech future is bright. The next generation of innovators must seize opportunities and build transformative solutions.”

Other notable speakers included Chukwuma Okpaka (Microsoft Africa), AVM Paul Jemitola, Dr. Sibe Tombari Luther Lawoyin, Charlotte Essiet, and Ronald Ajiboye amongst other brilliant minds.

Driving Community and Opportunity

The Expo featured a series of engaging segments:

Startup Showcases: Emerging ventures presented pioneering solutions, catching the attention of potential investors and industry stakeholders.

Panel Discussions: Experts explored Africa’s digital economy, championing sustainable innovation and policy integration across various disciplines.

Workshops & Masterclasses: Participants benefited from hands-on training in fintech, automation, corporate structuring, IP law, fundraising, and job market readiness (led by Genesys and Ifedi Ralph Eze)—plus a standout session on personal branding in tech.

Student Engagement: A major highlight was the participation of 120 students from 12 secondary schools across Port Harcourt, including Charles Dale Memorial International School, Bereton Montessori, The Grove School, Archdeacon Brown Education Centre, Christ Toby International, Teko Education Centre, FGGC Abuloma, and others.

Their presence emphasized the Expo’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of innovators.

Cultural Integration: Traditional displays, live performances, and storytelling celebrated Nigeria’s rich heritage, creating a unique fusion of culture and technology.

Green Carpet Experience: A media hub for networking, influencer interactions, and tech interviews.

Game Zone & Immersive Experiences: Attendees explored VR, AI-powered gaming, and other interactive tech installations.

After-Party Extravaganza: Each day ended on a high note with exhilarating performances by Ajebo Hustlers, electrifying the crowd with Afrobeat and street-hop vibes.

Momentum Built Ahead of the Main Event

The journey to the Expo was ignited through high-impact pre-event activities:

Volunteer Training: Over 400 volunteers received intensive training to ensure world-class event execution.

“Food for Thought” Founders Meet-Up: A curated gathering at Asia Town, Port Harcourt, that fostered dialogue and connection among tech founders.

Pre-Event VIP Dinner: An exclusive evening at J’s Signature Hotel brought together industry leaders and keynote speakers for meaningful engagement ahead of the Expo.

Looking Ahead

The Port Harcourt Tech Expo 2025 reaffirmed the city’s position as a fast-rising innovation hub in Africa. More than an event, it was a movement—uniting policy shapers, teenage coders, investors, artists, and tech visionaries under one roof to shape Africa’s digital future.

TechNexus Limited extended heartfelt appreciation to all partners, sponsors, speakers, and attendees who contributed to the Expo’s phenomenal success.

“The Tech Future is Now. And it’s being built in Port Harcourt.”

Chioma Aninwe

Director of Communications

PH Tech Expo