The Board of Xpress Payment Solutions Limited, a leading fintech company in Nigeria, has announced the appointment of Mr Wale Olayisade as acting Managing Director with effect from June 1, 2025.

This appointment is subject to the requisite regulatory approval by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Xpress Payments board heartily congratulates Mr Olayisade on his appointment and wishes him a successful tenure as he leads the company in its new growth phase.

The board also extends its deepest appreciation to the immediate past Managing Director, Dr (Mrs) Markie Idowu, for her exceptional leadership of the company over the last five years. Dr Idowu’s retirement from the company follows an illustrious 36-year-long career in banking, IT, and fintech. However, she remains on the board of the company as a shareholder and Non-Executive Director.

Prior to his appointment as acting Managing Director, Mr Olayisade was Executive Director/Chief Information Officer (CIO) of the company. He brings deep institutional knowledge and 25 years of experience spanning telecommunications, financial services, and fintech, where he has been involved inthe digitisation of different financial services offerings as an accomplished digital transformation expert.

He is a seasoned process improvement specialist who utilises his knowledge as a Lean Six Sigma – Green Belt (GoLeanSixSigma) holder to optimise processes and ensure alignment of business goals with technology solutions, to drive competitive advantage and bottom-line gains.

Mr Olayisade holds a B. Tech. in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure and an MSc in International Management from the University of Liverpool. He has also attended executive education programmes at Columbia Business School and Lagos Business School.

About Xpress Payments

Incorporated in Nigeria in 2016, Xpress Payments specialises in the design, implementation, and provision of platforms for electronic payments, collections, bill payments, and funds disbursement. The company also provides payment services around transaction switching and processing, as well as serves as a licensed payment terminal service provider (PTSP) to supply and manage point of sale terminals.