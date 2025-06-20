Nigerian fintech startup Hizo has successfully completed a $100,000 Friends & Family seed funding round as of June 4, 2025.

This investment positions Hizo to significantly enhance its digital infrastructure, expanding its unique platform that facilitates seamless intra-Africa transactions, enabling users to transact effortlessly in their local currencies across African borders.

Addressing Africa’s Intra-Africa Payment Challenges

African traders, businesses, and individuals continue to face significant hurdles in cross-border transactions, often dealing with complex currency conversions, high exchange fees, and unreliable financial intermediaries. “Our platform removes the friction associated with traditional remittance solutions by allowing Africans to easily use their local currencies across multiple countries,” said Victor Chiedu, CEO of Hizo.

Unlike conventional remittance platforms, Hizo emphasizes transactions that occur daily among Africans within the continent, serving real economic activities and community needs.

Plans for the New Funding

The freshly raised capital will primarily be deployed to strengthen operational capabilities, improve technological innovation, and expand into additional markets. Specifically, the funding will:

Enhance product functionality with advanced technical features.

Expand market reach and accelerate customer acquisition.

Scale the team’s operational efficiency through targeted training and strategic hires.

Community-Led Investment Philosophy

Choosing a Friends & Family funding round aligns with Hizo’s commitment to grassroots capital sourcing and local empowerment. “This approach is intentional,” explains Chiedu, “We sought out investors who genuinely share our vision and understand the importance of creating sustainable, community-driven solutions in Africa.”

This round also strategically positions Hizo for subsequent rounds of institutional financing, as the startup aims to deepen its partnerships across Africa’s financial services ecosystem.

Revolutionizing Pan-African Commerce

Hizo innovative model positions it firmly at the intersection of fintech and cross-border commerce within Africa. By enabling easy and secure local currency transactions between African countries, the company is setting new standards for financial inclusivity and accessibility.

Looking ahead, Hizo will integrate with additional payment providers and significantly boost cross-border functionality by the end of 2025. “Our ultimate goal,” Chiedu adds, “is to empower Africans to conduct business across borders without depending on foreign currencies. This funding round is a critical step in that journey.”