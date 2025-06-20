Denmark has raised its citizenship application fee by 50%, increasing it from €536 to €804, and introduced a new €402 charge for second-time and further reapplications, according to an announcement by the Danish government.

The update, reported by Travelobiz, officially took effect on June 18, 2025, following earlier approval in May.

The Danish Ministry of Immigration and Integration said the fee hike is intended to better reflect the administrative cost of processing citizenship applications.

Immigration Minister Kaare Dybvad Bek described the move as “common sense,” stating that the change ensures the state’s expenses are adequately covered, given the complexity of each case.

In addition to the main application fee, a new reapplication charge of €402 (DKK 3,000) now applies to individuals submitting their second or subsequent citizenship application.

However, first-time reapplicants are exempt from this additional cost. The Ministry explained that the reapplication fee aims to discourage unserious or repeated applications that burden the system.

While most applicants will face higher costs under the new policy, young individuals born or raised in Denmark are exempt from the increase and will continue to pay the previous fee of €536 (DKK 4,000). This exemption, the Ministry says, aligns with Denmark’s international obligations and recognizes the social integration of this group.

The policy shift comes with another significant change: citizenship will only be granted once in 2025 instead of the usual biannual approval.

This is due to Denmark’s assumption of the EU Council Presidency in the second half of the year, which limits parliamentary time for processing citizenship bills. A single bill will be passed in spring 2025, with the next opportunity for applicants likely to come in early 2026, when further reforms may be introduced.

For aspiring Danish citizens, including expats, international students, and long-term residents, the revised fee structure means higher costs, fewer opportunities, and a greater need to plan ahead.

Applicants are advised to monitor further announcements, especially as Denmark prepares new legislation that may streamline the process in the coming year.