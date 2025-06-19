The African Reinsurance Corporation (Africa Re) will host a high-profile retirement and send-forth celebration in honour of Mr. Ken Aghoghovbia, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer, on Friday, 20 June 2025.

The event marks the culmination of an illustrious 40-year career defined by visionary leadership, institutional transformation, and unwavering commitment to the African insurance and reinsurance sector.

Mr. Aghoghovbia, who joined Africa Re in 1985, has played a pivotal role in shaping the Corporation’s growth and operations across the continent and beyond.

From his early days as a young professional to his appointment as pioneer Regional Director for Anglophone West Africa in 2009, Mr. Aghoghovbia has consistently demonstrated excellence in leadership. He led a transformation of the regional office into one of the Corporation’s most successful hubs.

In 2011, he was appointed Deputy Managing Director/Chief Operating Officer, a position in which he has since overseen global operations, strategic execution, and corporate performance. Among his notable achievements are the revitalisation of Africa Re’s Oil & Energy Pool and Aviation Pool, as well as his leadership in deepening the Corporation’s market presence across Africa through tailored reinsurance solutions and stakeholder engagement.

Widely respected across the industry, Mr. Aghoghovbia is the recipient of several accolades, including the NAIPCO Insurance Development Promoter Award (2019). He has also represented Africa Re as a speaker and panelist at major global conferences such as the Dubai World Insurance Congress, the Africa Financial Industry Summit, and Africa Re’s Agricultural Resilience Workshops, among others.

Titled “A Legacy of Stability: 40 Years of Commitment & Impact”, the upcoming send-forth event will convene industry leaders, regulatory stakeholders, business partners, staff, and family members in celebration of Mr. Aghoghovbia’s enduring legacy. The evening will feature a formal dinner, storytelling tributes, a digital exhibition, and a special documentary film chronicling his professional journey and contributions to the industry.

“Mr. Ken Aghoghovbia’s journey is one of enduring commitment, exceptional leadership, and deep passion for the growth of reinsurance in Africa. For four decades, he has been a steady hand guiding our Corporation through change, expansion, and transformation. His legacy is not only in the markets we serve, but in the people he mentored and the standards he set. We celebrate a true pillar of Africa Re whose impact will resonate for generations,” Corneille Karekezi, Group Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Africa Re, remarked.

Africa Re invites the media and select guests to join in honouring a distinguished figure whose legacy continues to shape the future of reinsurance in Africa and globally.