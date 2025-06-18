Smart investing is about choosing assets that align with your long-term goals.

Foreign currency investments offer an efficient way to add global exposure to your portfolio, especially when access, structure, and professional management matter.

In such cases, a well-managed, foreign currency-denominated fund is an excellent choice.

That is precisely what the Coronation Dollar Fund offers: a straightforward avenue to invest in dollar-denominated securities, without the complexity that comes with managing a portfolio by oneself.

In this article, we explain how the Coronation Dollar Fund works, what sets it apart, and why it could be a strategic addition to your investment portfolio.

Why Invest in Foreign Currency?

Global investors, seasoned or just starting out, understand the value of thinking beyond borders. Holding part of your portfolio in foreign currency, especially in US dollars, can be a powerful way to strengthen your financial position over time.

US dollar investments offer two key advantages that go beyond returns:

1. Diversification Benefits

A well-balanced investment portfolio spreads exposure across different assets and markets. Including US dollar-denominated investments helps you reduce concentration risk and improve the overall resilience of your portfolio. This is a simple principle: when your holdings are spread across different currencies and economies, you are better positioned for long-term growth.

2. Financial Flexibility

Having access to US dollar assets provides you with greater flexibility to plan and spend, this could be for international travel, cross-border business, or large future expenses such as education or property purchases. Having US dollar cash assets allows you to think and act globally, without having to rearrange your finances each time an international need arises.

While holding cash in a domiciliary account is one option, it may not offer the growth or structure many investors seek. The need for a more strategic investment option then comes in. The Coronation Dollar Fund is crafted to provide steady dollar returns, professional management, and the ease of investing in a globally trusted currency, all in one place.

Introducing the Coronation Dollar Fund

The Coronation Dollar Fund is a professionally managed mutual fund designed to help investors appreciate capital, earn USD returns, and reduce exposure to naira volatility. It provides an opportunity to hold and grow wealth in US dollars so that you enjoy stability, even in uncertain economic conditions.

How Does The Coronation Dollar Fund Make Your Dollars Work For You ?

The Coronation Dollar Fund puts your dollars to work by investing in a well-structured mix of assets that balance stability, liquidity, and potential returns.

Here’s how your investment is allocated:

Eurobonds (70%–90%) – Stability and Consistent Returns

The bulk of the fund is invested in Eurobonds, which are dollar-denominated bonds issued by governments and corporations. These provide steady returns with relatively low risk and make them a strong foundation for capital preservation.

Money Market Instruments (10%–30%) – Liquidity and Flexibility

A portion of the fund is placed in interest-bearing instruments such as fixed placements with banks and commercial papers. These assets ensure the fund has liquidity, meaning investors may access funds when needed.

Equities (0%–10%) – Growth Potential

The fund may allocate a small percentage to carefully selected stocks of stable, globally recognised companies to boost potential returns. While equities carry higher risks, they offer long-term growth opportunities.

Other Dollar Funds (0%–10%) – Diversification and Additional Income

The fund can invest in other well-managed dollar-based funds, which provide an extra layer of diversification and help optimise returns.

Cash (0%–5%) – Accessibility and Stability

A small percentage is held in cash or near-cash instruments to ensure quick access to liquidity for redemptions and market opportunities.

This diversified approach means your dollars are not just sitting idle, they are actively working to generate returns while maintaining a level of security.

How to Invest in the Coronation Dollar Fund

Getting started with the Coronation Dollar Fund is simple. With a minimum investment of $1,000, you can begin growing your wealth in USD.

Here’s how:

Minimum Investment Requirements

Initial Investment: 1,000 USD

Additional Investments: 100 USD (minimum per top-up)

This flexible structure allows you to build your USD portfolio over time.

Subscription Process: Step-by-Step Guide

1. Download and Complete the Subscription Form

Start by filling out the subscription form. (Download here.)

2. Gather Your Required Documents

Completed subscription form

A passport-sized photo

A valid government-issued ID (National ID, Driver’s License, International Passport, or Voter’s Card)

A recent utility bill or bank statement confirming your address

3. Submit Your Application

Send the completed form and supporting documents via email to sales@coronationam.com for processing.

4. Fund Your Investment

Transfer the minimum investment amount (1,000 USD) to the designated account details provided upon successful application review.

Once your account is funded, you are officially invested in the Coronation Dollar Fund, ready to have your dollars work for you with professional management and structured growth.

Conclusion

The Coronation Dollar Fund provides a structured, professionally managed solution for investors looking to earn competitive USD returns while reducing exposure to risks.

With capital preservation, liquidity and expert fund management, this fund offers a reliable path to long-term financial stability in a dollar-denominated investment.

To learn more, contact:

Ifeanyichukwu +234 806 475 8729

Oluwatobi +234 906 110 8598

Or Email: Sales@coronationam.com