Access Holdings Plc has announced it will exit the Central Bank of Nigeria’s regulatory forbearance on credit facilities by June 30, 2025, while continuing to maintain strong capital buffers and sustain dividend payments.

This comes being one of the banks affected by CBN’s recent directive suspending dividends, bonuses, and new foreign investments for lenders still operating under regulatory forbearance.

In a statement dated June 18, 2025, Access Bank clarified that it is currently compliant with the CBN’s single obligor limit requirement, as of the date herein, and will continue to ensure adherence to this regulation.

Furthermore, regarding the regulatory forbearance on credit facilities, the Bank assured that it will comply with the apex bank’s directive by June 30, 2025, while maintaining strong capital buffers and paying dividends to its shareholders.

The tier-1 lender confirmed that it has already surpassed the new capital requirement of N500 billion introduced by the apex bank.

“As of December 31, 2024, the Company’s banking subsidiary, Access Bank Plc (‘the Bank’) was the first bank to meet and exceed the Central Bank of Nigeria’s N500 billion minimum capital requirement for commercial banks with international authorization.” The bank said

What this means

This means the bank expects to resolve any temporary regulatory leniency it currently enjoys on certain credit facilities before the end of the month.

Access Holdings’ swift response is likely aimed at calming market nerves as investors reassess the impact of CBN’s tightened rules, which have already begun to weigh on banking stocks across the NGX.

By addressing the issue head-on, Access Bank is showing that it remains in a strong financial position and is committed to delivering long-term value to investors, despite the regulatory tightening.

“We assure our esteemed shareholders and stakeholders of our commitment to delivering sustainable value in the immediate and long term and thank them for their trust and support over the years,” the statement read.

Background

On June 13, 2025, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued a regulatory circular (Ref: BSD/DIR/COM/LAB/018/008) directing banks currently benefitting from regulatory forbearance to suspend the payment of dividends, bonuses, and new investments in foreign subsidiaries until they fully regularize their positions.

Regulatory forbearance refers to temporary relief or leniency granted by the CBN to banks that may be non-compliant with certain prudential requirements, such as the Single Obligor Limit (SOL), non-performing loan thresholds, or capital adequacy, due to adverse credit exposures, often tied to large borrowers or economic shocks.

The June 13 circular is part of the CBN’s broader move to tighten oversight and strengthen financial system stability in the wake of macroeconomic pressures, rising non-performing loans, and concerns over asset quality.

The directive has already begun to ripple through the capital markets, as investors reassess banking stocks based on capital strength, compliance status, and dividend outlook.