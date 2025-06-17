Food prices across key markets in Lagos State recorded a blend of upward and downward shifts in June 2025, reflecting evolving supply dynamics and broader macroeconomic pressures.

According to the latest Nairametrics Food Price Survey, covering Mushin, Mile 12, Oyingbo, and Daleko markets, several household staples saw sharp price increases, while others posted notable declines.

These movements were largely influenced by ongoing inflationary trends, logistical disruptions, and seasonal supply variations.

Dry onions posted the highest month-on-month increase during the review period, rising by 17.65% from N85,000 to N100,000 for a big bag. Market stakeholders linked the hike to seasonal scarcity and surging transport costs from northern production zones, where the bulk of the commodity is sourced.

In contrast, pepper prices dropped significantly in June following consecutive spikes in previous months. A big bag of pepper, which sold for N170,000 in May, declined by 29.41% to N120,000.

Comparing market average prices between May and June 2025

The Lagos food market in June 2025 witnessed varied price movements, with several staple items experiencing significant upticks despite seasonal expectations, compounding inflationary pressures on households.

While some food commodities recorded price corrections, key staples such as yam, maize, rice, and flour posted steep increases compared to May 2025. The rise was attributed to strained logistics, seasonal supply gaps, and broader macroeconomic challenges.

Food Items with steepest price increases

Tuber of Yam (Abuja variety, big size) : Average market price surged by 15.38%, rising from N6,500, to N7,500 . Traders cited scarcity and transport bottlenecks as key drivers.

: Average market price surged by 15.38%, rising from to . Traders cited scarcity and transport bottlenecks as key drivers. Maize (Yellow, 50kg bag): Despite being planting season, maize prices climbed 14.71% to N78,000 , from N68,000, reflecting grain supply fragility.

Despite being planting season, maize prices climbed 14.71% to , from reflecting grain supply fragility. Bag of Flour (Mama Gold, 50kg): Prices rose by 13.11% to N69,000, further impacting bakery and confectionery costs amid persistent wheat import dependency.

Prices rose by 13.11% to further impacting bakery and confectionery costs amid persistent wheat import dependency. Local Rice (Mama’s Pride, 50kg): Sold for an average N60,000 in June, up 12.15% from N53,500.

These price hikes mirror tightening supply chains and escalating production expenses, particularly in the grain sector, thereby sustaining pressure on consumer purchasing power. Traders remain cautious as shrinking margins and volatile transport costs continue to affect operations.

Several other essential food items posted moderate price increases in June 2025, further reinforcing inflationary pressures across Lagos households.

Wheat (Honeywell, 5kg): This rose by 9.88% to an average of N8,900 , as supply chain constraints and currency fluctuations impact import-dependent products.

This rose by 9.88% to an average of , as supply chain constraints and currency fluctuations impact import-dependent products. Frozen Fish (Kote/Horse Mackerel): Climbed 8.57% to N3,800 from N3,500 , driven by import cost adjustments and cooling storage expenses.

Climbed 8.57% to from , driven by import cost adjustments and cooling storage expenses. Poundo Yam Flour (Olaola, 2.267kg) : Saw an 8.00% uptick, now averaging N27,000 . Traders cited producer price hikes and packaging costs.

: Saw an 8.00% uptick, now averaging . Traders cited producer price hikes and packaging costs. Cocoa Beverages (Milo, 900g) : Increased 7.30% to N10,730 from N10,000, reflecting higher global cocoa prices and distribution bottlenecks.

: Increased 7.30% to from reflecting higher global cocoa prices and distribution bottlenecks. Vegetable Oil (25 litres): Rose by 6.15%, with an average price of N69,000, as palm oil derivatives and processing costs continue to rise.

What’s fueling the Surge in Food Prices?

The recent spike in staple food prices across Lagos markets is underpinned by a convergence of structural and seasonal factors. A key driver is seasonal scarcity, with crops like onions and yams currently out of peak harvest, creating temporary gaps in supply.

Additionally, transportation costs have soared, fueled by rising fuel prices and deteriorating road conditions. These challenges are complicating logistics, especially for goods transported from Northern Nigeria.

The situation is further exacerbated by insecurity in key agricultural regions, particularly in the northern corridor, which continues to disrupt farming activities and supply flows. Traders cite growing difficulties in sourcing farm produce under current security conditions.

On the macroeconomic front, exchange rate volatility is inflating prices of imported goods and processed items reliant on foreign inputs, as the weakening naira deepens cost pressures across the food value chain. Although the exchange rate began to stabilize by mid-May, the impact on imports is not expected to be immediate or substantial, as the naira’s appreciation has been relatively modest and may not significantly ease the prices of imported goods.

Overlaying all these is Nigeria’s broader inflationary environment, with elevated food inflation reflecting ongoing macroeconomic instability and eroding consumer purchasing power.

Notable declines in food prices

Lagos food markets recorded notable price declines in June 2025, offering consumers a much-needed reprieve amid months of inflation-driven increases.

The Nairametrics Food Price Survey highlights significant reductions in core household items, reflecting improved supply conditions and seasonal harvests.

Pepper (Big Bag) : Recorded the sharpest drop, declining by 29.41% to N120,000 from N170,000, following improved supply from northern markets.

: Recorded the sharpest drop, declining by 29.41% to from following improved supply from northern markets. Titus Fish (1kg ): Down 23.53% to N6,500 from N8,500 , likely influenced by exchange rate fluctuations and increased stock availability.

): Down 23.53% to from , likely influenced by exchange rate fluctuations and increased stock availability. Tomatoes (Round, Big Basket): Fell 19.66% to N47,000 from N58,500, supported by seasonal harvest inflows.

Fell 19.66% to from supported by seasonal harvest inflows. Gas (12.5kg refill): Slid 15.38%, now averaging N13,750 —an encouraging trend for households relying on LPG for daily cooking needs.

Slid 15.38%, now averaging —an encouraging trend for households relying on LPG for daily cooking needs. Frozen Turkey (Carton): Declined by N10,000 to N84,000 , aided by eased import logistics and reduced wholesale prices.

Declined by to , aided by eased import logistics and reduced wholesale prices. Poundo Yam Flour (1.8kg) : Dropped 10.54% to N7,470, reflecting eased pressure on processed yam-based products.

: Dropped 10.54% to reflecting eased pressure on processed yam-based products. Brown Beans (50kg): Sold for N75,000, down from N82,000, amid increased local supply and stable demand.

A broader softening in prices was also observed across staples like pasta, cocoa beverages, and Garri, though the pace of reduction varied. Meanwhile, prices of select items such as Irish potatoes, cartons of noodles, 5-litre jerrycans of palm oil, and the 500g pack of Bonita pasta remained largely unchanged during the review period.

Market reaction mixed as Lagosians navigate volatile price environment

In Mushin and Daleko markets, traders are adopting a cautious stance amid fluctuating food prices. While increased customer footfall has lifted sales volume for some, concerns remain over dwindling margins and elevated business costs.

Aminu, a tomato seller at Mile 12, said, “We’re selling more baskets, but the earnings do not feel like they are catching up,” reflecting the broader challenge of volume-driven growth not translating to improved profitability.

Alhaji Rabiu, a pepper trader at Mushin, welcomed the recent drop in pepper prices but noted the market remains unpredictable. “Though the price of pepper is not consistent, we can at least enjoy the price drop while it lasts,” he told Nairametrics.

Shoppers, meanwhile, expressed cautious optimism. “Last month, I had to choose between fish and turkey—this week, I could buy both,” said Mrs. Oboh at Oyingbo Market, highlighting the tangible relief felt by consumers following recent price corrections.

However, not all buyers share the same enthusiasm. “You can not plan a food budget anymore,” lamented Ms. Rachael at Daleko. “Even semo and vegetable oil have gone up again this month.”

At Mile 12 and Oyingbo, traders remain frustrated by unstable supply chains. “We are seeing transport fares double because of fuel hikes and road issues, especially coming from the North. It is affecting everything,” a grains and staples merchant reported.

The market remains on the edge, with both buyers and sellers closely watching supply and pricing trends in the weeks ahead.

About the Nairametrics Food Price Survey

The Nairametrics Food Price Watch is a monthly market survey tracking the prices of major food items across Nigeria.

This report specifically covers four key markets in Lagos State: Mushin Market, Daleko Market, Oyingbo Market, and Mile 12 Market.

The survey provides up-to-date insights into food price trends, helping businesses, policymakers, and consumers make informed decisions.