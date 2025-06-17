Treat Dad or yourself this Father’s Day!!!

At Charles Tyrwhitt (pronounced “Tirrit”), we endeavour to produce the finest menswear, with timeless style and no compromise on quality.

To top this off, we provide exemplary customer service, with smashing prices and a pinch of British charm thrown in for good measure.

Charles Tyrwhitt (The Home of Proper Shirts), also known as C,T is a British multi-channel clothing retailer specialising in formal and business casual shirts, ties, suits, polos, chinos, formal and business casual shoes, and accessories.

At Charles Tyrwhitt, our purpose is to make it easy for men to dress well. We believe that effortless confidence and style should be easily accessible to every man.

We provide a simple solution to the problem of ‘what to wear’

We demystify British style through smart details, tailored solutions and genuine service

Navigating fit, expectation and occasion for every man, intent on making each feel his most confident

We believe that effortless confidence and style should be easily accessible to every man

We believe every outfit starts with a shirt, and that every man should own a proper one

The Three Tyrwhitt Truths Guide the Way:

1. Truth NO.1: We Make British Style and Quality Accessible

Undoubtedly British style – classic, elegantly understated, yet still modern.

Traditional craftsmanship paired with innovative design.

A pioneering outlook – bringing the high quality, craft and style made famous by Jermyn Street, to the world.

2. Truth NO.2: We Put Customer Success at the Core of Everything We Do

Our customers trust us because we create classic, elegant pieces that they can come back to again and again.

We complement our offer with advice and guidance, helping customers get the most from each purchase. We develop processes and products that serve as solutions, aiming to make both shopping and dressing as effortless as possible.

3. Truth NO.3: We Make Everyone Feel Uplifted and Engaged

We are naturally friendly and light-hearted, always aiming to make others feel welcome. We give our full attention; genuinely interested, never passive.

Our Product Categories:

Shirts: Shirts are at the centre of everything that we do, and we are famous for our quality, fit and number of options. Our shirt categories include formal, business casual, casual, luxury, evening, polo and t-shirts. We have 3 fit options: classic, slim and extra slim, which come in a range of collar, cuff, size and style options. Slim fit is our most popular shirt fit.

Suits: Our suit collection offers suits for business, travel, relaxed tailoring and luxury tuxedos for special occasions. Available in 2 fit options: classic and slim.

Trousers: Our trousers are designed for every size and fit. The range includes tailored smart trousers, chinos and relaxed casual trousers.

Knitwear: A collection of jumpers, waistcoats and cardigans, knitted from the best merino wool, cashmere, and pima cotton. Available in an array of colours, designs, and neck styles.

Shoes: A collection of shoes for all occasions includes Goodyear-welted and performance business shoes, formal footwear, casual shoes, boots and trainers.

Ties: We offer classic ties and bow ties. Our collection includes slim, motif, grenadine, stain-resistant and luxury ties. Our bow ties are self-tie or ready-tied.

Accessories: Includes belts, socks, cufflinks, and pocket squares.

This Father’s Day, treat him to a wardrobe refresh with a range of timeless clothing and accessories that suit his style.

Make his day truly exceptional, visit our stores in Nigeria and Ghana to shop the perfect gift for DAD; take advantage of the ongoing offer – Get a FREE GIFT with Every Purchase.

For Enquiries: Call or WhatsApp: +234 814 663 4898 or +234 807 615 9310; also see store information to find the nearest Charles Tyrwhitt store.

OUR STORES:

IKEJA CITY MALL: +234 903 142 9684

PURPLE LEKKI MALL: +234 707 742 6455

LEISURE MALL: +234 906 628 7744

NOVARE LEKKI MALL: +234 706 110 3285

CEDDI PLAZA ABUJA: +234 9130965068

JABI LAKE MALL: +234 8067306601

GARDEN CITY MALL, PORT HARCOURT: +234 8136497553

DELTA MALL:+234 7030023810

ACCRA MALL: +233 506663159

TRADING HOURS: Mondays to Saturdays: 9am – 8pm; Sundays: 10am – 8pm

MURTALA MUHAMMED AIRPORT 11: +234 8138573146; Mondays to Sundays: 7am – 7pm

HAPPY FATHER’S DAY!!!