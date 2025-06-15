The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), South-West Zone, has directed its transporters to withdraw from the Lekki-Epe corridor starting Monday, June 16, 2025, in protest against a N12,500 E-Call-up levy introduced by the Lagos State Government.

The directive, issued by the Zonal Chairman, Chief Oyewole Akanni, stated that the association would not expose its members to potential harassment as the state moves forward with implementing the traffic management system. The development was reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

The planned boycott is expected to disrupt the loading and distribution of petroleum products along the corridor.

Akanni noted that IPMAN’s national leadership had earlier advised marketers to halt truck movements to depots in the area, citing unresolved concerns with the Lagos Ministry of Transportation. He added that several rounds of stakeholder engagement had failed to yield any meaningful adjustments to the policy.

He accused the Lagos government of insisting on rolling out the system “on its own terms,” despite objections from industry stakeholders, including IPMAN and the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO).

“In view of the aforementioned, and other germane concerns, the association advises all independent marketers to withdraw their depot representatives and truck drivers from the Lekki-Epe corridor from Monday, June 16, 2025, until otherwise advised,” Akanni stated.

The E-Call-up policy was designed to regulate truck movement and ease traffic congestion around depots and industrial areas. However, the petroleum marketers association argue that the policy is poorly designed, non-inclusive, and imposes an arbitrary financial burden on operators.

What you should know

The Lekki-Epe corridor is home to critical infrastructure such as the Lekki Deep Sea Port, Dangote Refinery, and several industrial estates—factors that have significantly increased truck traffic and worsened congestion in the area.

While enforcement on this axis is just beginning, the E-Call-up system itself is not new. It was first introduced by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) in 2021 to manage truck movement around the Apapa and Tin Can port corridors.

The Lagos State Government extended the system to the Lekki corridor in September 2024 but suspended enforcement in March 2025 following consultations with industry stakeholders.

A revised rollout date has now been set for Monday, June 16, 2025.

Under the new system, operators are required to upload their Authority to Load (ATL) documents and reserve parking slots before their trucks can access the corridor. This is part of a broader effort to streamline truck traffic and reduce gridlock.

To support the rollout, the Lagos State Government approved the development of seven dedicated truck parks along the corridor, each equipped with restrooms, kitchens, and electricity to enhance driver welfare.