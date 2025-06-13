The Federal High Court sitting in Awka, Anambra State, convicted and sentenced nine internet fraudsters to a correctional centre over offences bordering on cybercrimes.

Justice Evelyn Anyadike passed the verdict following charges instituted by the Enugu Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC).

According to an EFCC statement on Thursday, the convicts are: Daniel Okochukwu Okoh, Onwe Chidera Solomon, Hyacinth Chinedu Ani, Malachy Makuochi Adonu, Udeh Collins Chidimma, Ukoro Victor Somto, Ezekiel Valentine Chidubem, Ugwuanyi Kingsley Chinwetalu and Obi Ezeanyim Eric Ifesinachi.

The convicts were said to be part of the 51 alleged internet fraudsters arrested on May 2, 2025, at Premier Layout, Enugu State, following intelligence received, linking them to cybercrime activities.

EFCC Charges

EFCC disclosed that while Chidimma and Adonu were prosecuted on two-count separate charges, the remaining convicts were prosecuted on one-count separate charges, all bordering on cybercrime, specifically, identity theft and fraudulent personation.

The charge against Somto reads; “That you, Ukoro Victor Somto “Male” (21 years), sometime in 2025, in Enugu, within the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, with fraudulent intent, did impersonate Carly Kuiken, A female foreigner and actress based in the United States of America, through a telegram account via your Samsung S10e, with intent to obtain money from unsuspecting nationals and in order to gain advantage for yourself and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 22 (2) (b) (i) and (iv) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act 2015 (as amended) and punishable under Section 22 (4) of the same Act”.

The charge against Okoh reads; “That you, Daniel Okochukwu Okoh, sometime in May, 2025 in Enugu, Enugu State, within the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, fraudulently impersonated by misrepresenting yourself in a fake Instagram account with the username Igorbest 2023, where you presented yourself as a Russian who lives in Australia while chatting with one Lubov Bustova, a Russian lady, through fake Instagram account by means of your infinix i40 with IMEI No352329941328186 phone, with the intent to gain advantage from unsuspecting foreign nationals and thereby committed an offence contrary and punishable under Section 22 (2) (b) of Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc) Act 2015”.

What transpired in court

At their arraignment, the defendants pleaded “guilty” when their charges were read to them.

Following their pleas, counsel to the EFCC, Assistant Commander of the EFCC, ACE II Rotimi Ajobiewe, urged the court to convict and sentence them accordingly.

But the defence counsel, B. C. Okeke, Wisdom Ogbonna, C. M. Okafor and James Nwatarali prayed the court “to temper justice with mercy, adding that the convicts were remorseful.”

After hearing the lawyers, Justice Anyadike convicted and sentenced Ani, Chinwetalu and Solomon to six months imprisonment each, with an option of a fine of N50,000. 00.

“Adonu was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment with an option of a fine of N200,000.

“Okoh was sentenced to six months imprisonment with an option of a fine of N50,000. 00. He was also given two weeks of Community Service;

“Chidimma was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment with an option of a fine of N100,000. 00 on count 1 and 18 months imprisonment or a fine of N200,000. 00 on count two;

” Somto bagged six months imprisonment with an option of a fine of N200,000. 00; Ifesinachi was sentenced to six months imprisonment with an option of a fine of N100,000. 00 and Chidubem bagged 18 months imprisonment with an option of a fine of N200,000,” the EFCC statement partly reads.

Additionally, Justice Anyadike ordered Ani, Ezekiel, Collins and Okoh to forfeit their proceeds of crime, which include phones and laptops, to the Federal Government.

Related Development

In a related development, Justice Anyadike remanded Okafor Sunday Chikwado at the Nigeria Correctional Service in Awka for operating a Bureau De Change business without a license from the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“Chikwado was arraigned on a three-count charge bordering on operating a Bureau De Change business without a license, failure to make declarations in the Declaration of Asset Form and failure to comply with the lawful enquiry made by an authorized officer of the Commission, ” EFCC partly reads.

The defendant pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to him.

In view of his plea and bail application, the court adjourned the matter to July 15, 2025, for hearing of the bail application and ordered that the defendant be remanded at the Nigeria Correctional Facility, Awka.