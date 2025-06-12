The Auditor-General for the Federation (AuGF), Shaakaa Kanyitor Chira, issued a strong call to action, urging the National Assembly to prioritise the passage of the long-pending Audit Bill 2022.

In a statement sent to Nairametrics on Thursday, Chira warned that the absence of a legal framework supporting the autonomy and oversight capacity of the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation (OAuGF) could threaten the success of ongoing fiscal reform efforts led by the current administration.

The statement added that Chira commended President Bola Tinubu’s administration for driving critical fiscal and tax reforms aimed at boosting revenue generation and improving public expenditure.

However, he stressed that without stronger legal support for audit and accountability functions, these reforms may not yield the intended results.

He was quoted in the statement, saying,” Let me emphasise that these measures are not merely desirable for Nigeria’s sustainable development; the enactment of the four pivotal bills will significantly contribute to stabilising the financial system while also promoting transparency in public finance and prudent governance at all levels of government throughout the country.

“It is imperative to underscore, however, that the role of the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation (OAuGF) in achieving these laudable objectives may be impeded if the Audit Bill currently before the National Assembly is not enacted into law.”

Legislative backing critical for transparent fiscal oversight

Chira pointed out that the successful implementation of the ongoing fiscal reforms depends largely on transparent mechanisms for monitoring and evaluating public expenditure.

He emphasised that the OAuGF must be empowered with both administrative and financial autonomy to function effectively and independently. According to him, this would prevent political interference in audit processes and ensure timely appraisal of audit reports.

He expressed concern that without the enactment of the Audit Bill, which seeks to elevate the constitutional role of the Auditor-General by aligning it with international standards such as those of the International Standards of Supreme Audit Institutions (ISSAIs), Nigeria risks missing a key opportunity to strengthen its public finance management system.

Role of the audit office in national development

The Auditor-General’s push for legislative action is closely tied to the OAuGF’s recently launched Strategic Plan for 2024–2028. The document outlines a roadmap to transform the audit institution into a model of efficiency and accountability, not just within Nigeria but also on a global scale.

Central to the plan is the strengthening of the OAuGF’s mandate, ensuring that its audit recommendations are rigorously followed, and improving financial reporting across public institutions.

The auditor general noted, “Therefore, I seize this opportunity to appeal to our lawmakers in the National Assembly to prioritise the passage of the Audit Bill as a strategic legislative initiative to achieve the commendable goals of the Tax Reforms and Fiscal Policy Bills they are presently finalizing.”

Chira’s Democracy Day remarks serve as a reminder that institutional reforms must be backed by enabling laws to succeed.

His appeal to lawmakers to prioritise the Audit Bill comes at a time when the National Assembly is finalising work on a suite of Tax Reform and Fiscal Policy Bills.

He argued that passing the Audit Bill alongside these reforms would create a holistic framework that fosters transparency, accountability, and sustainability in Nigeria’s public finance system.