By Henry Bassey, Founder/CEO

Since 2020, the World Environment Day Exhibition, now simply known as WEDex, has grown from a modest virtual commemoration of World Environment Day into one of Nigeria’s most dynamic platforms for environmental transformation.

It is not merely an event, but a living movement—where vision meets verification, and conversation gives rise to commitment.

From high-level panels that translate policy into practice, to an outcome capture session that distills every voice into a shared document of intent; from webinars that spotlight grassroots innovation, to podcasts that unpack the nuanced dimensions of environmental injustice —WEDex is where ideas are not just exchanged, but actively turned into action.

It is a space where the arts, science, finance, youth, and government converge to answer a common call: how do we move from awareness to accountability?

This year, on June 13, 2025, the movement returns to where it all took root—the UN House in Abuja. WEDex 2025 is a one-day, high-stakes convergence hosted by GreenHubAfrica Foundation in collaboration with the United Nations alongside the Nigerian Environment Society (NES), Sterling One Foundation and IHS Towers as strategic partners.

Under the theme “Ending Plastic Pollution,” the summit is designed to address a critical gap: not a lack of ambition, but a lack of enforcement. Across Nigeria, laws and regulations aimed at curbing plastic waste often fail to translate into visible change. WEDex 2025 asks—and answers—why.

The summit convenes a broad spectrum of actors. Ministers and senior UN officials will sit alongside corporate leaders, youth advocates, academic voices, and community champions. Its programme is intentionally immersive, featuring two keynote addresses, two expert panels, and a highly structured outcome-capture session to feed into the development of a Policy Implementation Blueprint. This Blueprint is not a concept note; it is an actionable, co-created roadmap that will assign responsibilities, set timelines, and define metrics for success.

Complementing the dialogue and youth programming will be an innovation exhibition, spotlighting breakthrough ideas in plastic reuse, clean-up technologies, and scalable community models, giving attendees hands-on insight into scalable, grassroots solutions.

WEDex 2025 does not aim to merely inform—it is structured to influence, implement, and inspire. As Nigeria confronts one of its most urgent environmental challenges, this gathering offers not just a platform, but a launchpad: for policy that works, for partnerships that last, and for young people who will lead us forward.

One of the most anticipated moments of the day will be the formal launch of the CASH Youth Network, a nationwide platform to train, fund, and elevate 500 youth-led initiatives focused on climate-smart innovation and circular-economy solutions. This builds on the success of the CASH School Outreach, which has already reached more than 3,000 students with practical, action-driven climate education.

Join us at the UN House, Abuja, on June 13. The movement continues—and this year, its impact will be impossible to ignore. For further details, visit www.greenhubafrica.com.