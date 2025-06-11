On June 10, 2025, the Nigerian All-Share Index closed trading lower, decreasing by 599.27 points, fueled by declines in large-cap stocks such as DANGOTE CEMENT, ARADEL, and MTNN.

This decline of 0.52% brought the index down from the previous session’s figure of 114,616.75 to a close of 114,017.48.

Daily market volume dipped significantly, with 646.5 million shares traded, a sharp drop from the 1.28 trillion shares exchanged in the previous session.

Market capitalization slipped below the N72 trillion threshold, ending the day at N71.8 trillion, amid 23,978 transactions, while still maintaining a position above the N71 trillion mark.

The day’s gainers included DAARCOMM, BERGER, and ETRANZACT, each experiencing a 10.00% increase.

In contrast, RTBRISCOE and JOHNHOLT saw declines of 10.00% and 9.87%, respectively.

In terms of trading activity, ACCESSCORP and ZENITHBANK were the standout performers, leading in share exchanges.

Market summary

Current ASI: 114,820.66

Previous ASI: 114,616.75

Day Change: -0.52%

Year-to-Date Performance: +10.78%

Volume Traded: 652.6 million shares

Market Cap: N71.8 trillion

Top 5 gainers

DAARCOMM: Up 10.00% to N0.66

BERGER: Up 10.00% to N22.55

ETRANZACT: Up 10.00% to N6.60

LEGENDINT: Up 9.93% to N5.87

OMATEK: Up 8.22% to N0.79

Top 5 losers

RTBRISCOE: Down 10.00% to N2.25

JOHNHOLT: Down 9.87% to N6.85

BETAGLAS: Down 9.69% to N210.10

ARADEL: Down 9.09% to N500.00

DEAPCAP: Down 8.16% to N0.90

Trading volume

Daily market volume saw a decline, decreasing to 646.5 million shares, down from 1.28 trillion in the previous session.

Leading the activity chart was ACCESSCORP, which topped the list with an impressive 88.2 million shares traded.

Following closely behind, ZENITHBANK attracted significant interest with 49.3 million shares, while GTCO saw 47.2 million shares change hands.

Meanwhile, FIDELITYBK and WAPIC remained active, exchanging 42.9 million and 34.9 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

GTCO led the value chart, with trades totaling N3.3 billion.

ZENITHBANK was not far behind, recording N2.5 billion in transactions.

ACCESSCORP followed closely with N1.9 billion in turnover, while ARADEL contributed N1.8 billion.

NB rounded out the top value trades with N1.7 billion.

SWOOTs and FUGAZ performance

Among the SWOOTs (Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira), BUA FOODS enjoyed a gain of 4.32%.

On the downside, ARADEL slipped by 9.09%, while DANGOTE CEMENT fell by 6.67%, and MTNN experienced a decline of 2.88%.

Within the FUGAZ banking group, UBA gained 1.94% and GTCO increased by 1.64%, while FIRSTHOLDCO saw a growth of 1.36%.

However, ACCESSCORP faced a loss of 4.74%, and ZENITHBANK dipped by 0.89%

Market outlook

Despite the decline, the All-Share Index maintained its position above the 114,000 zone, even as some SWOOTs faced a challenging day.

If large-cap stocks show a return to positive price action, there is potential for the index to rise in the upcoming session.