The Niger State Government has awarded a N7 billion road construction project linking Mokwa to Rabba town, including the construction of four bridges.

The disclosure was contained in an X post made by Governor Umar Bago on Tuesday.

Governor Bago explained that the project is aimed at improving connectivity between the two communities and is part of broader infrastructure and disaster mitigation efforts following the recent flood disaster that affected parts of the state, including Mokwa.

The governor noted that the road project would provide much-needed access for residents and help ease movement, particularly during emergencies.

“Yesterday, I was in Mokwa to commiserate with the victims of the flood disaster, had an on-the-spot assessment, and addressed the communities involved,” Bago’s post read in part.

He added, “In understanding the need for connectivity between Mokwa and Rabba town, Niger State government has awarded the construction of the road to include 4 bridges at N7 billion”

In addition to the road project, the state government is collaborating with the Ministry of Environment and relevant agencies to survey Niger State’s waterways and topography. According to Governor Bago, the findings will guide the relocation of residents living along vulnerable coastlines to mitigate the risk of future disasters.

The road project was announced as part of a broader relief effort, including N1 billion for IDP families and land for a N2 billion federal resettlement program pledged by President Tinubu. Governor Bago also pledged 10 trucks each of rice, beans, maize, millet, and sorghum for flood victims, while thanking President Tinubu, community leaders, NGOs, and citizens for their support.

What you should know

A devastating flood struck Mokwa Local Government Area on May 29, leading to the deaths of hundreds, the displacement of thousands, and extensive damage to homes and vital infrastructure.

In the wake of the disaster, President Bola Tinubu approved a N2 billion intervention fund and activated the National Emergency Responder Centre to coordinate recovery and resettlement efforts. To accelerate the process, Governor Umaru Bago directed the Ministry of Lands and Survey to issue a Certificate of Occupancy to the Federal Government for the immediate construction of resettlement housing.

Prominent Nigerians have also stepped in with financial contributions to support relief operations.

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev, blamed the flooding on intense rainfall and a blockage in the River Dingi. He confirmed that the Kainji and Jebba dams remain intact and fully operational. Utsev added that the crisis was worsened by climate change-driven extreme weather and unregulated developments along a typically dry tributary.