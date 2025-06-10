Digitvant MFB is proud to unveil DigitvantPay, a powerful new digital banking platform built to put control, convenience, and confidence back into the hands of everyday Nigerians.

With the bold promise, “Finally, A Bank You Can Call Your Own.”, DigitvantPay represents a new era of financial empowerment; simple, stress-free, and fully mobile.

Licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and insured by the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), DigitvantPay is now available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, allowing users to open an account in under two minutes.

With Digitvant, Every 1 Counts

At Digitvant, we believe that every person matters, every transaction makes a difference, every kobo adds up, and every idea shapes the future. That’s why our banking experience is designed to meet you where you are, with tools and services that work for your goals.

DigitvantPay Offers More Than Just Mobile Banking—It Offers Freedom

With DigitvantPay, you can:

Instantly transfer funds to any Nigerian bank

Pay bills (electricity, cable TV, water, etc.) with ease

Top-up airtime and data for all networks

Manage your account from anywhere, anytime

Withdraw cash and make secure payments using your Digitvant ATM card

Save smartly with flexible savings plans

Earn high interest on fixed deposits and special savings types

Access loans that help you grow—not hold you back

Savings, Loans, Fixed Deposits—Digitvant Makes Every Kobo Work for You

Whether you’re putting money aside for the future, growing your business, or just trying to manage day-to-day expenses, Digitvant offers personalized financial solutions to help you do more:

Savings Accounts with tiered interest that rewards consistency

Fixed Deposit Plans with mouth-watering, market-leading returns

Instant Loans with transparent terms and zero stress

Smart Goals features to help you track and meet your financial targets

“We’re not just another banking app—we’re a movement. DigitvantPay gives people ownership of their money, their choices, and their future,” said Mrs. Florence Ogunyamoju, MD, Digitvant MFB.

Ready to own your bank?

Download DigitvantPay today and open your account in just 2 minutes.

Because it’s time your bank worked for you—not the other way around.

For more information:

Visit www.digitvant.com

Follow us @digitvantpay on Instagram, X, LinkedIn and @DigitvantMFB on Facebook