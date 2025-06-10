Stakeholders in Nigeria’s e-commerce industry have identified pay-on-delivery (POD) as a fundamental mistake now hindering the sector’s growth.

Speaking during the E-commerce and Payment Forum organized by the Lagos Business School (LBS), the stakeholders noted that the practice started at the onset of the industry and is now becoming difficult to stop.

According to them, the fear of losing customers to another player in the market has kept the likes of Jumia and Konga going on with the practice despite its threat to the sustainability of their businesses.

Pay-on-Delivery is the practice of allowing customers to pay for online orders at the point of delivery instead of at the point of ordering.

Peculiar market

Specifically, the Chief Operating Officer of Konga Group, Dave Omoregie, said that while pay-on-delivery is working in other markets, it is not working in Nigeria and Africa because of the peculiarities of the market.

“At the point when e-commerce was introduced to the Nigerian market, there were some fundamental mistakes, and one of them was putting forward pay-on-delivery.

“Pay-on-delivery works outside Nigeria, but doesn’t work in Nigeria because by context, the way we think is very different.

“Somebody comes on my platform and checks out a product. You are calling him on the day of delivery. It is at that time he tells you that he was expecting his salary yesterday and it hasn’t come,” he explained.

Other speakers at the forum pointed out a lack of trust as a major reason most Nigerians would not want to pay for a product they have received.

According to the Managing Director of Bayobab Nigeria, Josephine Sarouk, the issue of trust is the reason many Nigerians would prefer to go to a physical supermarket for their shopping rather than online.

“When we say trust, I think sometimes we also underestimate how trust could work. Sometimes, we have to force someone to try something to get them to realize that this thing could actually work. And sometimes there’s also a fear factor coming, I think, from the retailers,” she said.

Sarouk added that turning off pay-on-delivery for e-commerce in Nigeria would not work except all the players agree to do so.

External challenges

In his opening remarks, the Executive in Residence at the Lagos Business School, Mr. Olu Akanmu, said the e-commerce players in Nigeria are now facing several external challenges, one of which is the intense and more visible entry of global players like Temu.

He added that e-commerce players are also facing economic pressure caused by the devaluation of the Naira and crash in customer purchasing power and its effects on the size of shopping baskets.

“Thirdly, we see increased competition with increasing tendency of the e-commerce industry to commoditize, becoming more generic where players in the same categories and sectors tend to do the same things and price becoming the basis of competition with subsequent erosion of margins that further puts pressure on industry profitability,” he said.

According to him, all these challenges necessitated the need for e-commerce players in Nigeria to re-strategize.

What you should know

Despite the hurdles, a recent report by PYMNTS Intelligence projected that Nigeria’s e-commerce transactions will surpass $33 billion in 2026 from the $15 billion recorded in 2023 in business-to-consumer sales.

The data platform in its global e-commerce report 2025 said that despite online sales accounting for just 6% of total retail sales—a relatively modest figure by global standards—Nigeria’s share is among the highest in the Middle East and Africa region.

The report highlighted that payment methods in Nigeria’s e-commerce sector reflect a mix of traditional and digital preferences.

It also pointed out that Account-to-account (A2A) payments, cash on delivery, and debit or credit cards remain the predominant methods in the Nigerian e-commerce market.