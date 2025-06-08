The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has warned of likely thunderstorms and rainfall in most parts of Nigeria between Sunday, June 9, and Tuesday, June 11, 2025.

The alert, contained in NiMet’s weather outlook released on Saturday in Abuja, forecasts a wet start to the week, with heavy downpours expected in the North, North-Central, and Southern parts of the country.

“In the afternoon/evening hours, there are prospects of thunderstorms with rains over parts of Taraba, Adamawa, Katsina, Kano, Zamfara, Kaduna, Jigawa, Borno, Gombe and Bauchi.

“In the North-Central region, a cloudy morning is expected over the region.

” Later in the day, thunderstorms with rains are anticipated over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Nasarawa, Kwara, Kogi, Benue and Plateau States.

“In the southern region, cloudy atmosphere is expected during the morning hours,” it said.

According to it, rain showers are anticipated over parts of Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Edo, Abia, Imo, Enugu, Anambra, Lagos, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Rivers, Delta and Bayelsa States later in the day.

States to expect thunderstorms

On Monday morning, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Sokoto, Zamfara and Bauchi States, with more widespread activity later in the day.

“In the North-Central region, morning thunderstorms with rains are anticipated over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Kogi and Nasarawa States.

” In the afternoon/evening hours, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Plateau, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Kogi, and Benue States.

“In the southern region, there are prospects of morning rains over parts of Cross River, Rivers, Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom States,” it said.

For Tuesday, in the northern region, isolated thunderstorms with moderate rains are expected over parts of Zamfara and Kaduna States in the morning period.

Public advisory

NiMet advised the public to ensure that loose objects are fastened to avoid collision and avoid driving under heavy rain. Disconnect electrical appliances from electrical sockets.

” Stay away from tall trees to avoid impact from falling branches and broken trees.

“Residents are advised to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet,” it added

For the aviation sector, the agency advised airline operators to obtain airport-specific weather reports from NiMet to ensure effective planning of their operations.

What you should know

NiMet is Nigeria’s official weather and climate service, established under the 2003 Act, responsible for collecting and analyzing atmospheric data, issuing seasonal and daily forecasts, and providing early warnings to support agriculture, aviation, water resources, disaster management, and public safety.

The agency produces annual Seasonal Climate Predictions (SCP) and regularly publishes agrometeorological and flood monitoring bulletins, using advanced modeling tools, satellite observations, automated weather stations, and Doppler radars spread across the country.