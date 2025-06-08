The Lagos State Government on Saturday cleared illegal street traders from the median of Ojo-Alaba Road in a joint operation by LAGESC and LAWMA, during which three individuals were arrested for obstructing enforcement.

This disclosure was made by the Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, in a post on his official X account on Saturday, June 7, 2025.

According to Wahab, the clearance operation was part of the state’s ongoing campaign to restore environmental order and ensure public safety on Lagos roads. He stated that the arrested individuals would be charged in accordance with relevant Lagos State laws.

“A joint operation of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps @LAGESCOfficial and the Lagos Waste Management Agency @Lawma_gov carried out a clearance operation along Ojo – Alaba Rd, dislodging illegal traders selling on the median.

“During the exercise, 3 individuals were arrested for obstructing the government operation, and they will be tried in accordance with the relevant laws of Lagos State,” Wahab’s post read.

Accompanying the commissioner’s post was a video clip showing operatives dismantling makeshift kiosks that had overtaken the road median.

The footage revealed a section of the median converted into commercial stalls, with several being torn down and scattered refuse from trading activities.

The video also showed operatives visibly bundling one of the traders who attempted to obstruct the clearance before escorting him into a government van.

The government has repeatedly warned that street trading on road medians creates environmental and safety hazards, obstructs traffic flow, and endangers both pedestrians and motorists.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government has consistently tackled the persistent problem of illegal street trading in prohibited areas such as road setbacks, drainage channels, under bridges, and along rail lines.

Despite repeated clearance efforts, traders frequently return to these spaces, creating ongoing environmental hazards and compromising public safety. These encroachments obstruct traffic flow, block drainage systems, and endanger pedestrians and motorists alike.

In recent months, the government has intensified enforcement across various parts of Lagos to curb these illegal activities. In December 2024, traders operating dangerously close to rail tracks at Bolade, Oshodi were removed following widespread public safety concerns sparked by viral videos.

Earlier, in October 2024, illegal traders and obstructive shanties blocking drainage channels in FESTAC Town were dislodged to restore proper water flow.

More recently, in March 2025, structures encroaching on setbacks and drainage alignments along the Alaba International drainage channel were dismantled to mitigate flooding risks and ensure the free passage of stormwater.