Theresia Gouw, a longtime Silicon Valley investor and cofounder of Acrew Capital, has become the United States’ first and only female billionaire venture capitalist.

Her estimated net worth is $1.7 billion according to Forbes’ estimate.

Much of Gouw’s wealth was amassed during her 15-year run at Accel, where she played a key role in the firm’s pivotal 2005 investment in Facebook, then a fledgling social network created in Mark Zuckerberg’s dorm room.

Her journey to the billionaire list is a result of both strategic foresight and a deep commitment to diversity. Gouw was a partner at Accel when the firm made its landmark investment in Facebook in 2005, at a time when the social network was just emerging from college dorm rooms.

That deal proved to be one of the most lucrative in venture history, and Gouw’s stake in Accel’s fund significantly contributed to her personal wealth. After Accel, she co-founded Acrew Capital in 2019, which recently raised $700 million to back fintech, health tech, and cybersecurity startups.

Gouw’s rise to billionaire status is all the more significant in an industry still dominated by men. As of 2024, only 17% of decision-makers in venture capital are women, and just 22% of VC funds go to firms with at least one female founder. Gouw not only stands out financially but also represents a rare voice for inclusion at the highest levels of finance.

At Acrew, 83% of the founding team are women or people of color. Gouw has also co-founded All Raise, a nonprofit aimed at advancing women in venture capital, and launched the Diversify Capital Fund, the largest of its kind focused on increasing equity ownership among underrepresented communities in tech.

What we know

Born in Indonesia in 1968 to Chinese parents, Gouw immigrated to the U.S. at the age of three.

Her family settled in upstate New York, where she developed a love for math by watching Buffalo Bills games with her father. She became the first student from her high school to attend Brown University, earning a Bachelor of Arts/Science, and later earned her MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Gouw’s early career included a stint at Bain & Company and co-founding a software startup before joining Accel in 1999.

In 2014, she co-founded Aspect Ventures, one of Silicon Valley’s first female-led VC firms, before launching Acrew five years later.

In an era when DEI initiatives are facing setbacks across the tech world, Gouw remains a steadfast advocate. She personally donated $1 million to enable Fisk University, a historically Black institution, to invest in Acrew’s fund an unprecedented move that helped diversify the ranks of venture fund investors.