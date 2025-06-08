The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Mining Marshals have identified misunderstandings within the country’s security infrastructure as one of the reasons for illegal mining in parts of the country.

The Mining Marshal Commander, Attah Onoja, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

Onoja seized the moment to call on state governments, security operatives, and relevant stakeholders to collaborate with the corps to curb illegal mining nationwide.

Need to Curb Illegal Mining

Onoja stated, “There is a need for Nigerians to see the drive towards ensuring a sanitised mining sector as a national agenda.”

He continued, “We advise Nigerians, security agencies, civilians, industry players, politicians, traditional rulers, religious leaders, among others, to understand that this is not an NSCDC, individual, religious, or ethnic agenda.

“There is also a need for more sensitisation within the security architecture to foster an understanding of national interest. Until we all see it that way, we will continue to have pockets of misunderstanding in the line of duty.”

According to the official, the mining marshals have, however, used wisdom and diplomacy to “manage these misunderstandings if and when they arise.”

“And it is on that note that patriotism is required of everybody, irrespective of your uniform, state, or political party, because a good and better Nigeria benefits us all,” he added.

The commander noted that a few states had recognised their efforts to curb illegal mining through prompt and efficient intelligence gathering and sharing.

“We are, however, beginning to receive promises of support and partnership from those who appreciate the way we work.

“And what we, the mining marshals, can assure states is that whatever is entrusted to us while we are still in office, they can be sure of accountability and proper care, as we have a culture of taking good care of government property,” Onoja added.

He further highlighted that the challenges experienced during operations varied from community to community or state, based on their respective peculiarities and characteristics.

“Some illegal miners respect law and order when they see a government agency, while others have a tendency to resist,” he added.

He appreciated the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo; the Minister of Solid Mineral Development, Dr. Dele Alake; and the NSCDC Commandant-General, Ahmed Audi, for working to equip and empower the marshals.

“The Minister of Solid Minerals has assured us of logistical support, especially in the areas of weaponry, technology, and vehicles,” he added.

He assured that the relevant authorities are working towards ensuring that the mining sector is sanitised.

What to Know

This development comes days after the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) announced the uncovering of 460 illegal mining sites in May 2025.