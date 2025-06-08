The International Cooperation Group of Brazilian Universities (GCUB) has opened the call for applications for the fourth edition of the GCUB International Mobility Program (GCUB-Mob), offering over 850 scholarship opportunities for international students in Master’s and Doctorate programs in Brazil.

The scholarships are being offered in collaboration with 58 Brazilian universities and are open to international students from all five continents, which includes Asia, Africa, North America, South America and Europe.

The academic programs are set to commence in 2026, while applications are scheduled to run from June 5 to July 13, 2025, according to a statement issued by the group.

The scholarship covers

No enrollment fees

Tuition fees

Academic fees

Monthly stipend for living expenses

Free application submission

Access to university restaurants

Access to libraries, laboratories, and other university services

Eligibility criteria

Open to all nationalities (Brazilian citizens are not eligible).

Applications must be submitted in English, Portuguese, French, or Spanish.

You can apply for up to five Master’s or Doctoral programs across different universities.

Scholarship does not cover airfare, visa processing, or health insurance.

Be sure to submit all required educational documents.

Required documents

Identification Document

Curriculum Vitae (CV)

Undergraduate diploma (or completion certificate/declaration)

Master’s diploma (for Doctorate candidates, if required by the program)

Two essays (one on academic/professional expectations, one research proposal)

Proof of a binding contract with a higher education institution (for university professors)

The selection timeline for the GCUB International Mobility Program is as follows: Phase 1, focusing on document consistency analysis, will take place from July 21 to August 1, 2025.

Phase 2, involving merit and admissibility evaluation by host universities, will run from August 11 to September 6, 2025; final candidate classification will occur from October 13 to 17, 2025.

The homologation of selected candidates by the universities will take place between October 20 and 24, 2025, and the final results will be published on the GCUB website on October 31, 2025.

Click here to apply https://gcub.org.br/bsp/application-form.php

What you should know

The GCUB International Mobility Program (GCUB-Mob) is organized by the International Cooperation Group of Brazilian Universities (GCUB), with support from the Guimarães Rosa Institute of the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (IGR-MRE), the Organization for South Cooperation (OSC), the Organization of American States (OAS), the National Council of State Research Funding Agencies (CONFAP), the Union of Universities of Latin America and the Caribbean (UDUALC), and the Central American Higher University Council (CSUCA), in partnership with the National Commission of UNESCO for Brazil and the Agence Universitaire de la Francophonie (AUF).

The scholarship duration is 24 months for Master’s programs and 48 months for PhD programs