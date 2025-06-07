The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has recommended regular health checks on incoming passengers at the Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri, as part of measures to check the spread of diphtheria in Imo.

Diphtheria, a highly contagious bacterial infection caused by Corynebacterium diphtheriae, recently broke out in Imo State.

The index case was reported in Mbutu, Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area.

The infection primarily affects the nose, throat, and sometimes the skin. It spreads through respiratory droplets or direct contact with an infected person or contaminated surfaces.

Medical professionals note that the incubation period ranges from two to five days, but it can extend up to 10 days. Without prompt treatment, diphtheria can cause severe complications and result in death in about one in 10 cases.

UNICEF supports government response

UNICEF is supporting the Government of Nigeria’s response efforts to contain the diphtheria outbreak through case management, infection prevention and control, reactive vaccination, risk communication, and community engagement.

Speaking on the theme “Diphtheria Outbreak Response in Imo,” Akinleye emphasized the urgency of the situation.

With 10 fatalities already recorded, according to available statistics, he stressed the need to restrict and contain the spread of the disease to prevent a potential “national disaster,” especially since the airport is located very close to Aboh Mbaise.

Vaccination efforts

He commended Dr. Chibuzo Anyaehie, the Imo Immunisation Officer, for ensuring the prompt vaccination of people across the four affected council areas: Aboh Mbaise, Ahiazu Mbaise, Owerri North, and Owerri Municipal.

In her remarks, Anyaehie reported that 4,017 persons have already received the diphtheria vaccine.

According to her, the state has recorded 79 suspected cases and seven confirmed cases so far.

“We have established treatment centres across all Primary Health Centres in Mbutu and the Aboh General Hospital, with an additional 70 doses of vaccines just supplied,” she added.

Community engagement and preventive measures

UNICEF’s Communications Officer, Dr. Ijeoma Onuoha-Ogwe, thanked health intervention officers from the Imo Ministry of Health for their efforts in containing the outbreak.

She also urged the media to adequately sensitize the general public on preventive measures to curb the spread of disease.

Meanwhile, UNICEF’s Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene Specialist, Mrs. Rebekah Gabriel, emphasized the importance of regular handwashing with soap and water.

She also called for greater collaboration with traditional rulers and other key stakeholders to ensure effective grassroots sensitization.