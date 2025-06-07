In 2025, global demand for skilled workers is rising as many countries face major shortages of skilled workers.

To address this, nations like Canada, Japan, Australia, and Germany are expanding their visa programs and creating new pathways to attract foreign professionals.

These jobs, according to TravelBiz, include tech, healthcare, construction to caregiving, and skilled professionals are in high demand across top destinations like Australia, Canada, Germany, and Japan.

These initiatives aim to fill gaps in key industries and support economic growth by offering high-demand jobs. Beyond earning, these roles often come with options for long-term residency or permanent citizenship.

Breakdown of the top 10 countries hiring foreign workers

10. New Zealand 🇳🇿

New Zealand is fast-tracking visas to fill critical labour shortages in healthcare, construction, and other key sectors.

Urgent roles : Civil Engineers, Registered Nurses, Plumbers, IT Professionals

: Civil Engineers, Registered Nurses, Plumbers, IT Professionals Visa Option: Green List Straight to Residence Visa – for critical occupations, offering direct residency.

9. Spain 🇪🇸

Spain is addressing labour shortages with new, simplified work visa options.

Top roles: Construction, Agriculture, Tourism & Hospitality

Construction, Agriculture, Tourism & Hospitality Visa Programs: Seasonal Worker Visa and General Long-Term Work Visa

8. Singapore 🇸🇬

Singapore, Asia’s innovation hub, faces rising demand for digital and biomedical experts.

High-in-Demand roles: Biomedical Scientists, Software Developers, AI & Machine Learning Engineers

Biomedical Scientists, Software Developers, AI & Machine Learning Engineers Visa Options: Employment Pass (for professionals) and S Pass (for mid-skilled workers)

Applicants should consult the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) website for eligibility and document details.

7. Romania 🇷🇴

Romania is rapidly expanding its workforce by welcoming foreign workers, particularly for hands-on and semi-skilled jobs.

Urgent roles : Construction, Agriculture, Hospitality

: Construction, Agriculture, Hospitality Visa news: Romania has approved 100,000 annual guest worker visas for citizens of Nepal, Bangladesh, and India.

The program is accessible to many, including those without a university degree.

6. Estonia 🇪🇪

Estonia is becoming a leading tech hub in Europe, offering one of the simplest digital work visa systems.

Hiring In : Software Development, Web Design, IT Support

: Software Development, Web Design, IT Support Visa types: D-Visa (short-term work), Digital Nomad Visa (remote work)

5. Ireland 🇮🇪

Ireland’s growing economy is creating many job opportunities, especially in healthcare and technology.

Top roles: Nurses, Chefs, Childcare Workers, Data Scientists

Nurses, Chefs, Childcare Workers, Data Scientists Visa Pathways: Critical Skills Employment Permit and General Employment Permit.

4. Japan 🇯🇵

Japan is modernizing its immigration policies to tackle challenges by actively seeking foreign workers in healthcare, technology, and manufacturing industries.

Hiring for : Caregivers, Factory Operators, IT Engineers, English Language Instructors

: Caregivers, Factory Operators, IT Engineers, English Language Instructors Visa routes: Japan’s Specified Skilled Worker (SSW) and Highly Skilled Professional (HSP).

3. Germany 🇩🇪

To address labour shortage, the country has introduced a new points-based visa system and international recruitment agreements, making it easier for skilled professionals to work in Germany.

Job positions : Specialists, Mechatronics Engineers, Technicians, Healthcare Workers

: Specialists, Mechatronics Engineers, Technicians, Healthcare Workers Visa type: Opportunity Card – A new points-based visa launched to streamline skilled migration.

Applicants are advised to learn basic German and apply through the official Make it in Germany portal.

2. Canada 🇨🇦

Known for its immigrant-friendly policies, Canada is actively recruiting foreign talent to fill labour shortages across various sectors.

High-in-demand jobs : Nursing, Trucking, Welding, Software Engineering

: Nursing, Trucking, Welding, Software Engineering Visa options: Canada’s Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP) and International Mobility Program (IMP), which allow foreign workers to switch jobs immediately after submitting a new work permit application, without waiting for approval.

1. Australia 🇦🇺

Australia’s rapidly growing infrastructure and technology industries are driving a strong demand for skilled workers. With new visa options now available, there’s never been a better time to consider moving to the Land Down Under.

Top roles: Construction Managers, Electricians, Cybersecurity Analysts, Aged Care Workers

Visa pathway: Australia’s Skills in Demand Visa, launched in December 2024, which targets high-demand professions and essential trades.

Due to processing delays, early application is advised. Applicants should apply through Home Affairs Australia and ensure their occupation matches the ANZSCO job codes.

Tips for landing a job

Applicants should apply only through official government portals or verified platforms to avoid scams. Resumes must be tailored to country-specific formats, such as Europass for the EU.

All documents, including degrees and licenses, should be verified, scanned, and translated if needed before submission.

Basic knowledge of the local language can improve chances with employers and show commitment. Staying updated on visa processing times is essential for effective planning.