The World Bank has called for more collaborative and impact-focused partnerships to effectively address development challenges across Africa.

The call forms part of a broader push for more collaborative and results-driven development efforts, acknowledging that global challenges such as climate change, health pandemics, and economic instability demand coordinated action from a wide range of stakeholders.

World Bank President, Mr. Ajay Banga, has stated that friendship alone is not enough to address Africa’s development challenges.

Banga made this remark in a tribute to African Development Bank (AfDB) President, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, during the closing ceremony of the Bank’s 2025 Annual Meetings in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

The tribute coincided with Adesina’s final Annual Meeting as AfDB president, as he prepares to conclude his 10-year tenure at the end of August.

Early engagement sparked institutional partnership

Reflecting on both institutional and personal ties, World Bank President Ajay Banga credited his early engagement with African Development Bank (AfDB) President Dr. Akinwumi Adesina as the foundation for a renewed partnership between the two institutions.

Banga recalled that their relationship began when he visited Adesina while still a candidate for the World Bank presidency, a meeting that helped lay the groundwork for closer collaboration.

However, he emphasized that personal rapport alone is not a strategy.

“But friendship alone is not a strategy, and we both knew that,” he said.

Mission 300 as a model of strategic alignment

Banga identified the Mission 300 initiative as a key example of strategic alignment.

“The initiative, launched jointly by the World Bank and AfDB, aims to provide electricity access to 300 million people across Africa.

“It’s a shared ambition to bring energy to 300 million people in Africa, a demonstration of what is possible when the multilateral development banks work like a system,” he said.

According to the World Bank president, real impact will depend on achieving tangible results, attracting private sector investment, and creating jobs that lift the quality of life on the continent.

“We have made real progress in a short time, but the eyes of the world are upon us. What we need to show is real progress, real results, real opportunities,” he said.

Sidi Ould Tah elected as Adesina’s successor

The AfDB’s shareholders, during their meeting, elected former Mauritanian Finance Minister Sidi Ould Tah as Adesina’s successor.

Tah most recently served for a decade as President of the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA).

Banga expressed confidence in the Bank’s future under Tah’s leadership and reaffirmed the World Bank’s commitment to working closely with the AfDB.

“It will grow stronger because our work is far from done, and we are united in our shared purpose,” he stated.

He also extended appreciation to Adesina and the AfDB team, saying, “Thank you for your leadership, your friendship, your passion, and your commitment to Africa.”

The 2025 AfDB Annual Meetings, held under the theme “Making Africa’s Capital Work Better for Africa’s Development,” attracted over 6,000 delegates, including several African leaders.