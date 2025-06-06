The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has commenced a call for applications for its GITEX Nigeria 2025 Regional Roadshow, a nationwide initiative of discovering Nigeria’s next generation of tech innovators in Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones ahead of GITEX Nigeria 2025.

The roadshow events are scheduled to be held in Lagos State, Enugu State, Akwa Ibom State, Abuja FCT, Gombe State, and Kano State between June and August 2025.

“From June to August 2025, we’ll travel across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones to uncover, engage, and spotlight the most promising startups from every corner of the country.”

RelatedStories No Content Available

“This is your chance to nominate your startup, pitch your solution, and earn a spot at GITEX Nigeria 2025 in Abuja‐Nigeria’s largest innovation showcase happening from September 1‐4, 2025,” they stated

Who should apply

NITDA said the program is open to early-stage or growth-stage startups that are either already registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) or currently undergoing registration.

The agency listed eligible sectors to include HealthTech, AgriTech, FinTech, AI, EdTech, ClimateTech, and CreativeTech.

The agency emphasised that the objective is to find bold, local innovators who are solving real problems with scalable tech solutions.

What selected startups will benefit

Startups selected from each zone will be sponsored to exhibit at the GITEX Nigeria 2025 Startup Festival in Abuja.

They will also have the opportunity to present their ideas before a jury composed of ecosystem leaders, investors, and policymakers.

Pitch your startup before a jury of ecosystem leaders, investors, and partners.

Represent your zone at Nigeria’s biggest tech showcase.

Gain national visibility and prepare for GITEX Global Dubai.

Connect with hubs, media, investors, and policymakers.

How it works

The application process is entirely digital. Interested startups must complete a self-nomination form via the portal, after which shortlisted candidates will be invited to pitch live during the zonal roadshows.

Submit your application through our digital self-nomination form.

If selected, you will move into our GITEX Nigeria exhibitor pipeline.

Join us live in your region to pitch and connect.

Top Startups from each zone will be sponsored to exhibit at the GITEX Nigeria 2025 Startup Festival (T&Cs Apply).

What you should know

GITEX Nigeria is modeled after the Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX), one of the world’s largest and most influential tech trade shows, which has been held annually in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, since 1981.

Over the years, GITEX Dubai has grown into a global stage where governments, multinational tech companies, investors, and startups converge to showcase next-generation innovations, explore emerging technologies, and strike high-value deals.

GITEX first gained relevance in Nigeria through the country’s consistent participation in GITEX Global, where Nigerian startups and tech regulators showcased local innovations to international investors and partners.

Recognizing the value of such global exposure, NITDA moved to localize the experience by establishing GITEX Nigeria, an annual tech festival focused on promoting indigenous startups, facilitating investment, and connecting innovators to global markets.