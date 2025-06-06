Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) has announced the appointment of Ayo Adepoju, its Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO), as Group Executive Director, effective June 4, 2025.

This strategic leadership move aims to reinforce Ecobank’s financial management and operational excellence across its markets.

In a statement signed by Company Secretary, Madibinet Cisse, the bank emphasized Adepoju’s extensive experience and deep institutional knowledge, noting that his leadership will further enhance capital market strategy, business performance, and financial governance.

A Legacy of Financial Expertise and Strategic Transformation

Adepoju brings two decades of leadership experience, with a strong background in financial management, capital markets, strategic planning, treasury operations, investor relations, business performance analysis, governance, risk-based auditing, and enterprise transformation.

Since joining Ecobank in 2012, Adepoju has held several key roles, including Group Financial Controller and Group Head of Business Performance and Analytics, before rising to his current position as Group CFO.

Over the years, he has spearheaded major financial initiatives, including landmark capital market transactions such as Eurobonds, Basel III-compliant instruments, and sustainability-linked debt issuances.

These efforts have strengthened Ecobank’s presence in international financial markets, enhanced transparency, and bolstered investor confidence.

Academic and Professional Background

Adepoju holds a first-class Honours degree from the University of Lagos and is a Fellow of both the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), UK.

Additionally, he earned an MBA from Warwick Business School and a PhD in Organisational Leadership from Regent University, USA.

Before joining Ecobank, Adepoju gained significant experience working at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) in London and Lagos, where he specialized in the financial services sector.

Executive Endorsements and Strategic Importance

Commenting on Adepoju’s appointment, Papa Madiaw Ndiaye, Chairman of Ecobank Group, praised his leadership contributions.

“On behalf of my fellow directors, I commend Ayo for his outstanding performance and warmly welcome him to the ETI board. Ayo’s proven leadership has fostered trusted relationships with the Board and made this appointment both natural and strategic for the Group’s future,” Ndiaye stated.

Similarly, Jeremy Awori, Group CEO of Ecobank, welcomed Adepoju’s elevation, citing his role in driving financial resilience and long-term business sustainability.

“Ayo has played a critical role in strengthening Ecobank’s financial resilience and enabling sustainable business growth. His ability to manage complexity, innovate in financial strategy, align finance with enterprise-wide transformation, and lead collaboratively has made him a critical member of our executive team,” Awori said.

What you should know

Last month, Ecobank said it had successfully issued a $125 million 10.125% Senior Notes due in 2029, marking a significant milestone for the bank and the African Eurobond market.

The notes, issued on Friday, May 15, 2025, will be consolidated with the existing $400m 10.125% Senior Notes, also due in 2029, originally issued on October 15, 2024.

The issue was oversubscribed, with a peak order book of approximately $235m, allowing the issuer to upsize the transaction by 25% and price the notes at 9.375%, 37.5bps inside the initial pricing thoughts.