Schengen visa appointments are in high demand, especially from May to August.

However, countries like Spain, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Hungary, and France are currently offering faster processing and more appointment availability, improving chances for timely visa approval.

In recent years, securing a Schengen visa has become increasingly difficult due to a post-pandemic travel surge, staffing shortages at visa centres, leaving many embassies fully booked weeks or even months in advance.

RelatedStories No Content Available

The Schengen C visa is a short-stay visa that allows travel across 27 Schengen countries for up to 90 days within a 180-day period. It’s typically used for tourism, family visits, business trips, or short-term events like conferences or training.

Schengen countries with faster visa appointments in 2025

Despite widespread delays, some Schengen countries offer faster visa appointments and processing. Flexible travelers can boost their chances by applying through these countries.

1. 🇫🇷 France

France is a reliable option if you’re applying from smaller cities, as many VFS centres there have early appointment openings.

Visa Processing Time : 2–3 weeks

: 2–3 weeks Appointment Availability: Strong, particularly at regional centres such as Chennai, Cochin, and Puducherry

2. 🇪🇸 Spain

Spain offers some of the quickest visa processing times, making it a good choice for last-minute summer travel.

Visa Processing Time : As quick as 7 working days (according to BLS International)

: As quick as 7 working days (according to BLS International) Appointment Availability: Slots available in major Indian cities for July

3. 🇸🇪 Sweden

Sweden leads in accessibility, making it a top option for travelers looking to avoid long wait times.

Visa Processing Time : 10–15 working days

: 10–15 working days Appointment Availability: Excellent, with next-day slots offered in multiple cities

4. 🇫🇮 Finland

Finland offers an efficient process with relatively early appointment availability.

Visa Processing Time: 10–15 working days

10–15 working days Appointment Availability: Appointments generally open sooner than in many other countries

5. 🇭🇺 Hungary

Hungary is gaining popularity due to quicker access and relatively lower rejection rates.

Processing Time : 10–20 working days

: 10–20 working days Appointment Availability: Generally available sooner than high-demand countries

6. 🇳🇴 Norway

Norway’s visa appointments are more accessible than those of many crowded Schengen countries, though processing times are moderate.

Visa Processing Time : 15–20 working days

: 15–20 working days Appointment Availability: Earlier openings compared to Germany and Italy

How to secure a Schengen C visa appointment

Start early : Begin searching for appointments as soon as travel dates are confirmed or even tentative.

: Begin searching for appointments as soon as travel dates are confirmed or even tentative. Be flexible: Adjusting application dates by a few days can reveal new available slots.

Adjusting application dates by a few days can reveal new available slots. Check VFS and embassy sites frequently : Cancellations may create unexpected openings.

: Cancellations may create unexpected openings. Try off-hours : Early mornings and late nights often show more appointment availability.

: Early mornings and late nights often show more appointment availability. Business travellers: Extra lead time is advisable to accommodate potential delays.

Extra lead time is advisable to accommodate potential delays. Prepare Documents Thoroughly: Prepare all necessary documents, including a valid passport, completed application form, passport-sized photos, travel insurance, flight and accommodation details, and proof of sufficient funds.

The EU is set to introduce a new digital Schengen visa system designed to reduce processing times, improve security, and streamline the application process.

By 2026, the EU Visa Application Platform (EU VAP) will allow applicants to apply online, upload documents, and pay fees digitally, though first-time applicants may still need to appear in person.

By 2028, the traditional sticker visa will be replaced by a digital barcode visa. Until these changes take effect, applicants must continue to navigate the current manual system.