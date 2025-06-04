Nigeria has conferred its prestigious Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR) honor on Bill Gates, Microsoft co-founder and co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu presented the national award at a state event in Abuja, commending Gates for his enduring commitment to global health, education, digital innovation, and agricultural development.

“Today, I conferred the Nigerian National Honour of Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR) on Mr Bill Gates @BillGates in recognition of his decades-long commitment to improving lives through interventions in global health & polio eradication, education, digital innovation, and agricultural development, especially in Nigeria and across Africa.

‘’Bill Gates’ contributions have saved millions through the Gates Foundation @gatesfoundation and many such initiatives, uplifted communities, and inspired global action.’’

The president emphasized that Nigeria remains open to partnerships that invest in its people and drive progress.

Some contexts

The award comes as Gates continues to scale the Foundation’s work across Africa. He reaffirmed the organization’s pledge to support primary health care, agricultural resilience, and digital transformation, particularly in countries grappling with climate challenges, disease burden, and youth unemployment.

Nigeria holds a unique place in Gates’ philanthropic roadmap. At the 2024 NutriVision Dialogue in Abuja, Gates described Nigeria as “the largest recipient of the Foundation’s intervention funds in Africa”, citing the country’s large population and pressing development needs. “Over the years, we’ve invested billions in Nigeria,” he said.

In 2024 alone, the Foundation announced a $5.6 million donation for flood relief, agricultural reforms, and support for the health sector. That same year, it entered into a partnership with Nigeria’s federal government to launch the AI Scaling Hub, with $7.5 million in funding and technical expertise from the Gates Foundation.

The Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, revealed the deal after a strategic meeting in Abuja with Gates and the Foundation team. The AI initiative aims to boost Nigeria’s capacity to leverage technology for development and aligns with Gates’ belief that innovation must serve the world’s most vulnerable.

What to Know: Gates’ Ongoing Support for Nigeria

Health: Gates has invested heavily in eradicating polio, measles, and malaria, and improving access to vaccines and maternal healthcare.

Gates has invested heavily in eradicating polio, measles, and malaria, and improving access to vaccines and maternal healthcare. Agriculture: Support for agricultural reforms has helped smallholder farmers build resilience against food insecurity and climate disruptions.

Support for agricultural reforms has helped smallholder farmers build resilience against food insecurity and climate disruptions. AI Hub : In 2024, the Gates Foundation pledged $7.5 million for the creation of Nigeria’s AI Scaling Hub, in collaboration with the Ministry of Communications.

: In 2024, the Gates Foundation pledged $7.5 million for the creation of Nigeria’s AI Scaling Hub, in collaboration with the Ministry of Communications. Flood Relief: The Foundation provided $5.6 million to address the devastating effects of floods and reinforce disaster preparedness.

In the global context, Nigeria’s recognition of Gates follows a broader trend: the Gates Foundation has raised its presence in key global regions, notably the U.S., U.K., France, and several African countries, adjusting its strategic funding to meet rising healthcare and development challenges.